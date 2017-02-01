She’s Doing Great

Squeezing in visits to check on her, of course.

Short and easy as that.

Some hand walks around the property. Yesterday she free lunged in the round pen a few minutes as if she’d done it a hundred times before.

Handling her at snail pace and with only one hand was difficult at first, but now we’ve gotten the hang of it.

No way to get any sort of tack on, but haltering, blanketing and putting on leg boots is OK. Mostly because she’s helpful and lets me do it, and ignores how incredibly sloooow everything is.

Brownie points to Gray Mare!

New fresh design on the site! (Penny for your thoughts on it!) Everything scaled down, cleaned up, simplified. Very fitting characters right now.



