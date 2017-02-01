Squeezing in visits to check on her, of course.
Short and easy as that.
Some hand walks around the property. Yesterday she free lunged in the round pen a few minutes as if she’d done it a hundred times before.
Handling her at snail pace and with only one hand was difficult at first, but now we’ve gotten the hang of it.
No way to get any sort of tack on, but haltering, blanketing and putting on leg boots is OK. Mostly because she’s helpful and lets me do it, and ignores how incredibly sloooow everything is.
Brownie points to Gray Mare!
New fresh design on the site! (Penny for your thoughts on it!) Everything scaled down, cleaned up, simplified. Very fitting characters right now.
21 thoughts on “She’s Doing Great”
Miss Valiosa is wondering who’s that other grey mare and person that looks just like you. How’s the healing going?
LikeLiked by 1 person
On the money, she was really goofing on her self! Silly mare. It’s why we love them.
Bad with the healing. 2 follow ups with the surgeon. New app tomorrow. He says it’s doing good. The body says differently. I think I’m hurting even more now.
Whine, whine…
LikeLike
She’s the cutest! Glad she is semsible enough that you can work with her one handed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! And no… there’s no way I would even attempt to lunge her. I know the crazies would come out!
LikeLike
Looks good. Don’t break another finger.
Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Teena!!!
Fun to have you here!!
How did you know,? I bruised a knuckle on the other hand yesterday. I give up!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure she is being good because 1) she is an awesome mare and 2) she knows that you are hurting and mares are nurturing and 3) she’s happy to be spending time with you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love my mare! Crazies and all, she’s still always looking out for us both!
Have feeling she’ll make me pay her back later 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think our horses know when we are not 100% and they go with us and are even helpful. And the site looks nice. Good job!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I’m glad you like it!!! I never quite know what to expect when changing things….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something changed? I didn’t notice…(kidding!) I’m always a fan of clean, neat, and easy to read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! I thought things were getting a bit cluttered.
LikeLike
She looks in the mirror and says “I’m Gorgeous!!!!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So vain!
Hoping it will be good somehow 🙂 if she gets some of that -“Hey I LIKE how I look, check me out!” in the showring.
LikeLike
Beautiful mare!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she thought so too 🙄
LikeLiked by 1 person
The horse know better is “friend “
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful I hope she gets a clean bill of health so she can fancy herself off
LikeLike
Your Horse is strong
LikeLike
I think the horse is posing 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice and attractive
LikeLike