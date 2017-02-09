“Tiny” Injury – Long Recovery Time

It’s been 4 weeks since the ring finger caught on the lunge line.

That’s a full month… Yes, I’m counting. The bone suffered not just a fracture, but twisted and broke through. These pins will stay in until March.

Thank you so much for all messages! I’ve fallen behind on answering friends on what’s up, so thought it was time for an update here 🙂

Here’s the current, 6th, outfit on the hand. Heading in for an upgrade today.

Not really sure how much damage to the tendons – I’ll find out in mid March once physical therapy starts. My group of men are dearer to me than ever.

Valiosa is settling in at the new farm. Of course it’s completely normal to drive out there, just to put your horse in a stall and watch it eat.

Today we walked out to meet the Murray Grey’s a little closer.

It’s an enormous property, with trail riding capabilities (For when you’re not broken and able to control your beast), but it involves riding in and out of gates to the cows. Without having a cow.

Stuck to the safe pond this time. As you can see she was thrilled!

Regular mare look. It’s how she rolls.

It’s a little quiet right now. That can actually be really motivating in itself. If you let it.