It’s been 4 weeks since the ring finger caught on the lunge line.
That’s a full month… Yes, I’m counting. The bone suffered not just a fracture, but twisted and broke through. These pins will stay in until March.
Thank you so much for all messages! I’ve fallen behind on answering friends on what’s up, so thought it was time for an update here 🙂
Here’s the current, 6th, outfit on the hand. Heading in for an upgrade today.
Not really sure how much damage to the tendons – I’ll find out in mid March once physical therapy starts. My group of men are dearer to me than ever.
Valiosa is settling in at the new farm. Of course it’s completely normal to drive out there, just to put your horse in a stall and watch it eat.
Today we walked out to meet the Murray Grey’s a little closer.
It’s an enormous property, with trail riding capabilities (For when you’re not broken and able to control your beast), but it involves riding in and out of gates to the cows. Without having a cow.
Stuck to the safe pond this time. As you can see she was thrilled!
Regular mare look. It’s how she rolls.
It’s a little quiet right now. That can actually be really motivating in itself. If you let it.
16 thoughts on ““Tiny” Injury – Long Recovery Time”
Take care!!! I broke exactly the same finger about three months ago… extremely annoying, but have recently started using it for riding again. There’s hope!!! Your young lady looks very happy in her new home!
Thank you! Sounds encouraging! Did you have a ring to cut off too? I’m wondering if I’ll be able to get the swelling down to where I can wear one this summer 🙂
SO glad you can ride again!
Your patience is inspiring. I hope that your tendons are okay.
I’m pretty sure they will be. They’ve just told me it will take a long time to get movement back…
It won’t be too much longer now. Hang in there1
🙂 I’m hanging! Late spring will be great for us I think!
I broke my ring finger on my left hand coming off a horse. Not as badly as yours though. I let go of the rein just a second too late.
It’s amazing how quickly and easily it can happen. Doesn’t take much, and we just scrunch up like a piece of paper…
Watching them eat is one of my favorites! Happy healing and thanks for the update!
Something about the chewing… 🙂
yup! I have actually written a post about it before
https://13ahamoments.com/2016/09/27/evening-feeding/
i love horses they r beautiful
Thanks for the update. Everyone looks good. I’ve been really busy and it is nice to know that you are doing well.Mom
Sloooowly getting there! Thank you for checking in on us Teena!!😍
Geeze! Best wishes for a quick recovery!
Thank you!! It’ll be a while, but it Will happen!
