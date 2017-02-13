How Much Leg Tossing Do You Need?

Dressage with a flat mover – maybe not all that exciting.

But how much leg flinging do we need until it’s enough?

I’ve had to settle for a little, eh, less. So far so good.

If I can eventually create something lively from my cross mare, it will make riding everything else later so much easier. Her trot is still not all that elastic. Through her work it has become much more springy (still an overstatement) but it’s smooth to sit and it DOES have life in it. Once the ugly, reluctant, warmup is over, the hind leg is coming through nice.

This was back last fall and she’s gotten better. Actually riding posting trot on contact is usually a good choice. 🙂

Mostly, I think it’ll be great if we can just get to where she looks smooth and harmonious. If we don’t get spastic leg hurling with it, fine.

Canter is really coming along. (Or was, since I’m not riding now.) I swear she had a two or five beat canter to start. Impossible? Not really, it was awkward, or racing. Now, after fumbling to find the right concoction of extracurricular (extraterrestrial?) training, it’s really developing.

I watched Alexis ride her (Sheesh, such a difficult mare!) and she looked good at the end! Happy times!

Setting a new record in blurry pictures with another mare, Galana DA, and Alexis schooling.

Now, this mare can move! 🙂

I know these are terribly grainy images. Just wanted to show you something from the Somerset arena. Stay inspired with your regular-moving horses, spring is around the corner!