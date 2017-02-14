Dressage On A Dime A Horse For Elinor
Horses, Every Day

Your Barn Commute – How Long Is TOO Long?

How much wheel time do you have to put in to keep up your horse habit?

And how long is just too long for you to drive?  I’d love to hear what others think is acceptable 🙂 –  I’m sure others would too!

To make this a fair comparison, pick your average drive time, not miles.  25 Miles in rural Kentucky is obviously different from 20 in L.A, and pick the time it takes on most days.  Not the day when you get stuck behind half-legal slow-moving field equipment on single lanes, or 4:30 AM lone-rider speed stints to braid before a show.

Dressage On A Dime A Horse For Elinor

OK let’s hear it!  Cast your vote!

Poll is open until February 24th – I’ll talk about the results on Monday already, and tell you where I’m at on this scientific scale.

Standard

11 thoughts on “Your Barn Commute – How Long Is TOO Long?

  4. Ha! My barn commute was about 20 minutes each way. But of course, thought that was just too long …so MOVED INTO THE BARN! That was how my whole blog originally started ☺ What memories!

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s