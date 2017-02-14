Your Barn Commute – How Long Is TOO Long?

How much wheel time do you have to put in to keep up your horse habit?

And how long is just too long for you to drive? I’d love to hear what others think is acceptable 🙂 – I’m sure others would too!

To make this a fair comparison, pick your average drive time, not miles. 25 Miles in rural Kentucky is obviously different from 20 in L.A, and pick the time it takes on most days. Not the day when you get stuck behind half-legal slow-moving field equipment on single lanes, or 4:30 AM lone-rider speed stints to braid before a show.

OK let’s hear it! Cast your vote!

Poll is open until February 24th – I’ll talk about the results on Monday already, and tell you where I’m at on this scientific scale.