How much wheel time do you have to put in to keep up your horse habit?
And how long is just too long for you to drive? I’d love to hear what others think is acceptable 🙂 – I’m sure others would too!
To make this a fair comparison, pick your average drive time, not miles. 25 Miles in rural Kentucky is obviously different from 20 in L.A, and pick the time it takes on most days. Not the day when you get stuck behind half-legal slow-moving field equipment on single lanes, or 4:30 AM lone-rider speed stints to braid before a show.
OK let’s hear it! Cast your vote!
Poll is open until February 24th – I’ll talk about the results on Monday already, and tell you where I’m at on this scientific scale.
11 thoughts on “Your Barn Commute – How Long Is TOO Long?”
an hour. without traffic. both ways………….but I do not have to pay board. Have thought and am still thinking long and hard about moving………………
There you go, the 1 hour commute! Not for the faint of heart. Will be really interesting to see how the poll results fall out after the weekend – I’m wondering how many are doing your drive!
I sure would like to know!
I’ll make sure to talk about it after the weekend!
moving the horses or me…not sure lol
😉 Well, that depends on how much you like their area I suppose. But usually it’s never all that close to work and other convenient things…
That is true. And they get to live like horses there which I love.
This has become a really important issue for me. Unfortunately, because it rules out so many other, easier, options, but I’m not as interested as it would mean a box stall and run only 😦
Yup.
Ha! My barn commute was about 20 minutes each way. But of course, thought that was just too long …so MOVED INTO THE BARN! That was how my whole blog originally started ☺ What memories!
