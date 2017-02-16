Ugliest Horse Pest Ever – Oak Mites

Virtually invisible, but leaving the nastiest evidence behind on the horse.

These mites like to bite/eat like crazy on the face of the horse. The bites itch and irritate immensely, leaving bumps and welts behind along with raw, scarred crusted patches of skin. The horse’s own serum react with the bites, creating yellow oozing and coat loss.

Enough of bites are very painful for the horse – Valiosa’s entire body is reacting to them, with swollen glands between her cheeks, lower jaw, and at the throat latch.

That pristine mare right here?

No more. Now she looks more like a bottom-budget scabies-ridden call girl – one look at her, you regret you ever. Called…

Extremely visible on a gray horse. Let’s just say no one is going to steal her any time soon.

Google “Oak Mites on horses” and there’s very skimpy results. Feather mites etc, sure, but the Oak Mites are very different, and most of the search results are for human exposure. (Where sometimes steroid injections are needed due to major secondary bacterial infections.)

Definition:

Oak leaf gall mites are parasites that live inside galls on the leaves of oak trees. Pesticides sprayed on infected trees are not an effective control measure since the mites live inside the galls, which act as a protective coating.

Usually, the horse will have a larger reaction during first exposure. Which makes sense, Valiosa is the only horse on the farm looking like she’s got scurvy.

It’s getting a bit better, but, well, she’s not exactly photo material… 😉 Soon enough though. Of course all ears open for any Oak Mite Expert advice!

Other than this, we’re both doing fantasmic!!

Here, latest trail adventure on the farm. (It’s not a trail ride unless the horse is actually carrying your butt around.)

Many gates like this, connecting all sorts of acreage. This time we headed out by ourselves for close to an hour. No one died.

Swear this setting right here was so beautiful with shade, filtered light, moss, and a creek. Looks like any old grass picture on the mobile, I know…

Snow capped Sierras in the background, but those pics were trashed since someone’s got unsightly wounds and completely ruined the view.

Appreciate all the feedback in the ongoing Barn Drive Poll!!! Over 70 votes on the poll alone as I write this, not counting individual comments and FB messages!

This means we’re way past statistically significant. Whoever decides what that number is.

It’s open for several more days.

Results this Monday!