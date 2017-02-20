The results are in!
Thank you to every one who voted and commented on this! Sunday, votes were still coming in, but they weren’t changing the percentages.
Here’s your wrap-up:
How Long Is Your Barn Drive?
|Answer
|Percent
|30-40 Minutes, body a bit creaky getting out of car but limbers up.
|24%
|15-25 Minutes, it’s really just a quick drive.
|23%
|No time, I keep my horses at home or at my neighbors.
|16%
|45-55 Minutes, butt sticks to the leather seats in summer.
|13%
|1 Hr +, I’m a fool.
|13%
|5-10 Minutes, I could bike but, neh.
|8%
|Other:
|3%
There were other answers too, in comments, messages, and IM’s on Facebook, where there’s a mix of work/home commuting on different days etc. Most of those were not added to the results. Such as:
|Other Answer
|45 minutes from work (3 days/wk), 22 minutes from home
|I trailer to ride in arenas, about a 30 minute commute each way
This is one devoted group of horse enthusiasts! Only 8% are at the magic formula: – “super quick drive and no horses at home to fix fences for all the time.”
My current commute? Pretty much topping the chart for insanity. School morning drop off/or pickup days it’s 1 hr and 25 minutes. (Well, so pretty much every day then.) Straight drive; less than 1 hour is not going to happen.
Yes, it’s worth it.
7 thoughts on “Monday Poll Feedback”
Wow, feeling like I must be in the lucky bastard category: 7mins up a steep hill, so yes, car 😊 I admire your devotion 🙌
Devotion, or insanity, sometimes hard to tell the difference… 😉
I SO need a 7 minute commute 😳
I’m glad I am not alone with my commute! It seems like everyone I talk to lives “just around the corner!” Maybe those of us with long commutes just don’t like to talk about them. 🙂
Haha, yeah, who wants to admit to just HOW long we spend in there, growing cellulite and eating one handed with drips on the seat belt.
Oh wait, did I just publish that!!!? 😶
I had to laugh at your “at home but mending fences” comment. It does seem like we spend way more time taking care of the ranch than we do riding.
…. I know so firsthand. It’s a huge task to have them at home, and so many who’ve only ever boarder boarded never really see the incredible amount of time invested 🌷🌞🌩🌫🌬⛄🌧
All year, every day… 🙂
I feel your struggle! It is worth it to me though, to see my horses at the other end. No pain involved there.
