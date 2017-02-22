California, The New Ireland

We’ve had more rain than ever.

Farms in the flatter areas are almost floating away. Here in the foothills we’re doing OK, it’s like a mini Ireland, complete with rugged blankets, green marshland and soaked feet.

Bringing in Galana DA from pasture.

Newly installed personal whirlpool at the gate.

Blog wise, it’s been an interesting week. I’ve ruined links on the Facebook feed. Mistakenly erased comments. Marked someone by mistake as spam on the mobile. Unknowingly approved spam comments. Erased a really cool draft (Maybe it wasn’t all that great.).

Sudden support for this page after being published on “Discover” on World Press was overwhelming. A wonderful surprise – of course I’d love to have it happen again! But with all the follows that came out of it, things have been busy here. Yes, I DO visit each new page follower’s website, reading the posts and getting an understanding of what their page is all about.

This is sort of key. 🙂 Taking time to check out what new followers do is almost half the fun of writing!

Galana, Ronin, my boy and I, the plastic bag wrapped hand, and a pasture treasure: Cariñosas shoe.

Ready to sit back and start posting pictures of Miss gray mare again soon.

How about tomorrow?