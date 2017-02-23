Do You Have A Manure Grill?

Valiosa has settled in at the new farm really well.

With less pain in the hand and my horse more confident in her surroundings, I’ve been able to work her on the lunge just fine a few times now. Yay!

Impossible to do it just right, (Try lunging with the whip in your armpit…) but great for maintaining fitness and some muscle conditioning.

She adores her pasture mates. Maybe too much… She’s had some riding from Alexis, but during the last ride she was absolutely impossible. Screaming for them the entire time, inattentive and impossibly naughty.

Between ugly mule and tense giraffe, this is all we got.



It was rainy, her friends were eating, she wanted her amateur rider back and walk on a long rein. And be angry.



My steed, as the most unpleasurable ride of the day.



So, no, things are not super easy and friction free. Are they ever? 🙂

Then, this here mysterious washrack lurker kept asking about the Manure Grill.

How does the manure grill work? How do you turn it on? How often do they really use it?

The manure grill?

We walked out in the rain to see it.