insecure horse
Horses, Every Day

Do You Have A Manure Grill?

Valiosa has settled in at the new farm really well.

With less pain in the hand and my horse more confident in her surroundings, I’ve been able to work her on the lunge just fine a few times now.  Yay!

Impossible to do it just right, (Try lunging with the whip in your armpit…) but great for maintaining fitness and some muscle conditioning.

She adores her pasture mates.  Maybe too much…  She’s had some riding from Alexis, but during the last ride she was absolutely impossible.  Screaming for them the entire time, inattentive and impossibly naughty.

Between ugly mule and tense giraffe, this is all we got.

fressage horse

insecure horse
It was rainy, her friends were eating, she wanted her amateur rider back and walk on a long rein.  And be angry.

horse reluctant in walk
My steed, as the most unpleasurable ride of the day.
horse screaming in arena

So, no, things are not super easy and friction free.  Are they ever? 🙂

Then, this here mysterious washrack lurker kept asking about the Manure Grill.

wash rack lurker

How does the manure grill work?  How do you turn it on?  How often do they really use it?

The manure grill?

We walked out in the rain to see it.

stallion breeding mount

12 thoughts on “Do You Have A Manure Grill?

  5. She misses her Miss E, who lets her do anything she wants. Besides, eating inside is much more appealing than being ridden in a drafty, open practice ring. 🙂

    Did you receive part 3 of the riding clinic on paper from Deborah? It’s all about getting yourself in proper frame of mind during and after rehab, and in particular rebuilding your hand strength and dexterity – preferably developing a very firm handshake. She wanted you to have an easy part before increasing the difficulty level.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • My brat mare 🙂

      Yes, got Deborah’s message! This might prove a whole lot more difficult than it sounds, just from reading it. My left hand is but a shadow of itself. I’ll fill in with feedback later, buckling down for 3 days without horsing right now, ugh 🙂

      Like

      Reply

  6. Poor girl being forced for work while her friends were allowed to hang out! Whatever you do- don’t let her get a cell phone or she will be on it texting all the time and complaining how you are RUINING HER LIFE. 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

