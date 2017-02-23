Valiosa has settled in at the new farm really well.
With less pain in the hand and my horse more confident in her surroundings, I’ve been able to work her on the lunge just fine a few times now. Yay!
Impossible to do it just right, (Try lunging with the whip in your armpit…) but great for maintaining fitness and some muscle conditioning.
She adores her pasture mates. Maybe too much… She’s had some riding from Alexis, but during the last ride she was absolutely impossible. Screaming for them the entire time, inattentive and impossibly naughty.
Between ugly mule and tense giraffe, this is all we got.
It was rainy, her friends were eating, she wanted her amateur rider back and walk on a long rein. And be angry.
My steed, as the most unpleasurable ride of the day.
So, no, things are not super easy and friction free. Are they ever? 🙂
Then, this here mysterious washrack lurker kept asking about the Manure Grill.
How does the manure grill work? How do you turn it on? How often do they really use it?
The manure grill?
We walked out in the rain to see it.
12 thoughts on “Do You Have A Manure Grill?”
Nice pix. First time on. Those paddocks and equipment super ….
Ha!
HAHA – we actually DO have one of those at the ranch. The ranch owner has a breeding stallion who is now retired. When we first moved here, both of my horses gave it a long look. I am not sure if they were imagining grill marks or GIRL marks. :0)
Both your boys probably considered getting on, and then thought, nah, why bother 😉
OK, I give up. What IS that exactly, or should I be prepared to avoid the latest NorCal culinary trend?
LOL!! Jan, it’s a dummy that stallions can mount for breeders to safely collect semen for artificial insemination. We could have a whole discussion on the hows, whys, and wherefores but I’ll leave it at that here!
Thank you Nicole!
I didn’t go into too many details with my 11 year old either. He felt like a fool for falling for the manure grill explanation some 2 years ago haha!
What Nicole said, a breeding phantom. It’s not for everyone… And no culinary trend here 😉
She misses her Miss E, who lets her do anything she wants. Besides, eating inside is much more appealing than being ridden in a drafty, open practice ring. 🙂
Did you receive part 3 of the riding clinic on paper from Deborah? It’s all about getting yourself in proper frame of mind during and after rehab, and in particular rebuilding your hand strength and dexterity – preferably developing a very firm handshake. She wanted you to have an easy part before increasing the difficulty level.
My brat mare 🙂
Yes, got Deborah’s message! This might prove a whole lot more difficult than it sounds, just from reading it. My left hand is but a shadow of itself. I’ll fill in with feedback later, buckling down for 3 days without horsing right now, ugh 🙂
Poor girl being forced for work while her friends were allowed to hang out! Whatever you do- don’t let her get a cell phone or she will be on it texting all the time and complaining how you are RUINING HER LIFE. 😀
She’s probably already screaming this to me all the time!! Only I can’t hear her.
No cell phone contract for her, I promise 🙂
