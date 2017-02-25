Something different today.

This is not going to be super exciting.

90% of average readers just clicked away. Good. You are not average.

Everyday barn pictures. Just because I never really take time to take any. Or post them. So come along for a few!

Dark rainy day in the barn.

Valiosa, disdaining the short cross ties.

Barn laundry. If you were to confess, how many of you have ruined your laundry machine at home with horse blankets? I may have. Not admitting it. Just, maybe it happened.

Youngest new stallion in the barn, Jaleo DA with Alexis.

I built a quick jump for Valiosa. It’s been a long time. Just to see if she still thought it was fun…

She did!

The giant bounce jump:

It’s the weekend! Go out and enjoy!