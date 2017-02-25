This is not going to be super exciting.
90% of average readers just clicked away. Good. You are not average.
Everyday barn pictures. Just because I never really take time to take any. Or post them. So come along for a few!
Dark rainy day in the barn.
Valiosa, disdaining the short cross ties.
Barn laundry. If you were to confess, how many of you have ruined your laundry machine at home with horse blankets? I may have. Not admitting it. Just, maybe it happened.
Youngest new stallion in the barn, Jaleo DA with Alexis.
I built a quick jump for Valiosa. It’s been a long time. Just to see if she still thought it was fun…
She did!
The giant bounce jump:
It’s the weekend! Go out and enjoy!
27 thoughts on “Something different today.”
Jösses vilket stall du har flyttat till! Vad fint det är! Hur bra som helst! Där hade jag lätt kunnat stå med Lassehästen.
Ja som en egen hemlig kyrka… Jag jobbade ett helt år där, och föll totalt för hästarna dom föder upp. På senaste har jag jobbat en dag i veckan där, nu är mycket oftare. Vill inte riktigt flytta därifrån om jag ska vara ärlig.
Tycker att du ska komma och rida där och hälsa på!
your horses is so pretty
Thank you Hanah🌞
Beautiful barn!!
It IS, I really enjoy it!
Beautiful barn and Look at That Grey Mare Jump! love it~
Young girls, just wanna have some fun sometimes 😆
Way to go, Valiosa! ❤🏆🏇
She enjoys a play day here a there!
Stunning facility and gorgeous horses!
A great place to come to 🙂
Nice job!
Thank you😀
What a beautiful barn- it’s a nice spot to spend a rainy day.
Yes 😍🌧
My kind of church!
You said something different – almost having Lilith step on the foot while helping unload her from the trailer at RRC. Fortunately, I was wearing my boots instead this morning. She nicked a toe. Hurts but not bad. 🙂
Oh no!! The dreaded toe crusher! It’s been over 2 years since my last. Fearing I’ll have to pay my dues on that one soon too now 😨.
How it’s not too bad David. Oh, and that you get to keep the nail.
Something different for sure!
You can take some amazing pictures :))
That’s a really nice thing to hear Hanah. You know how it is, really difficult to get something good. I SO appreciate hearing that someone enjoys them! 😍
Wow, you are so dedicated!! Still working with Valiosa with that hand…she looks phenomenal!! ❤ I do a lot of jumping, and even though I know Dressage is you "first" horse riding thing, she looks great!!! 😉
I really enjoy seeing her continue to get stronger, and I’d hate to see her loose conditioning from so many weeks of doing nothing.
So glad to hear she looks good jumping too. Yes, definitely not my main discipline 😉
Also, I just noticed that the barn you board Valiosa at just looks sooooo great….. 🙂 It looks like such a nice place!
Yes, it is a great place to horse around for sure🤗
Smaller,older barns can be sweet too – it’s all in the people who are there!
What’s not to get excited about? Beautiful horses in a beautiful barn and arena. Eye candy!
Nice!
