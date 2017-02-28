love trumps hate
Horses, Every Day

Mare Love

Miss V. , staying in great shape during my layoff.

Walking up the steep hill in the new pasture is hard work…

building strenght from pasture hills

She’s had a lot of handwalking too, around the other hills, to take as much advantage of them as possible.  It’s good for the hind and a very low-key way to keep up strength.

And then this Mare love story here.

mares greeting each other in pasture

On the dressage front – pathetically no news to report.

A little bareback walk happened.  There was no magic, sorry.  No sparkles.

bareback without pad

Almost 7 weeks without riding, something had to be done.  Well, perhaps this wasn’t it…

Switching pace with a special on Thursday morning!  Stop on by then to see what it’s all about!  This one is not going to be a hit with everyone.

You’re welcome.

