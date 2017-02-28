Miss V. , staying in great shape during my layoff.
Walking up the steep hill in the new pasture is hard work…
She’s had a lot of handwalking too, around the other hills, to take as much advantage of them as possible. It’s good for the hind and a very low-key way to keep up strength.
And then this Mare love story here.
On the dressage front – pathetically no news to report.
A little bareback walk happened. There was no magic, sorry. No sparkles.
Almost 7 weeks without riding, something had to be done. Well, perhaps this wasn’t it…
Switching pace with a special on Thursday morning! Stop on by then to see what it’s all about! This one is not going to be a hit with everyone.
You’re welcome.
Advertisements
9 thoughts on “Mare Love”
Aww…..Valiosa looks adorable!!!! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s her, with her super friendly pasture friend Serrania.
They make a good team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sure looks like it…..:D
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, at least you even rode. 🙂 I think you and Valiosa look so great together.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honeymoon period… Just hanging out. Then, once we actually start working together again we’re going to have to straighten out 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell me about it!!!! 🙂 It’s hard for me even when I’m out of the saddle for the week….UGH!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I thought this period would be a lot harder. I think the hard stuff is ahead. It’s going to be incredibly frustrating to try to use the hand again, and not be able to.
LikeLike
Sitting on a horse= heaven 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
AGREED!!!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person