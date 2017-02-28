Miss V. , staying in great shape during my layoff.

Walking up the steep hill in the new pasture is hard work…

She’s had a lot of handwalking too, around the other hills, to take as much advantage of them as possible. It’s good for the hind and a very low-key way to keep up strength.

And then this Mare love story here.

On the dressage front – pathetically no news to report.

A little bareback walk happened. There was no magic, sorry. No sparkles.

Almost 7 weeks without riding, something had to be done. Well, perhaps this wasn’t it…

