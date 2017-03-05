This weekend, sharing a post from Katie in Australia. Looking for an inspirational post to get your weekend going? This may just be it! Enjoy 🙂
I thought for this blog I might talk about the 5 major things I’ve dealt with since my amputation. Of course, everybody everybody has different experiences, but these 5 things are something that I’ve become very aware of.
-
Phantom Pain is very REAL!
So before my amputation, I never really had any idea what to expect or what it would be like. And let me tell you… Phantom Pain is a b***h. It’s crazy to think that my brain still believes my foot is there even though it isn’t. I’ll be honest now, I don’t really appreciate it when my brain decides to throw a little reminder my way.. So for people who aren’t amputees I’ll give you a little insight. There are heaps of different types of phantom pain and I think it is different for every person. For me, I get a few different types, from a shooting pain…
3 thoughts on “5 Things I’ve experienced since becoming an amputee”
Thanks for this reblog. This coming weekend I will be competing at the Global Dressage Festival.. In the covered arena there will be a CPEDI( the para CDI) and I am sure I will be inspired to see the riders there.
This is so cool!! Enjoy.
The GDF is a huge event. Kudos to you for making it there 🙂 Have a feeling I’d be really nervous. Just from the atmosphere.
Report next week, please!
Will do. You would be fine in it. Maybe just the first 5 minutes of “atmosphere” and then you’d get on with the job at hand with Valiosa and all would be well.
