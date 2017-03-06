Trail Hike

Come along for a trail walk.

It won’t take long.

I knew we’d have to meet the bull with super long horns out there one day. This was the day.

I know you can’t really see how interesting he looks at all in this picture. But Valiosa could.

After this she told me she’s way too fit, young, healthy and not-lunged to be walking around calmly alone in just a halter across huge open grass areas.

I told her next time we’ll bring the bridle, besides, horses can’t talk anyway.

Super pretty day! Snapped some pictures while she wondered if the bull would follow us. (Maybe we can just crop her out?)

Occasionally, she managed to be in the picture too.

Latest Good News:

Her Oak Mite bites seem to be disappearing.

The surgeon removed the pins in my finger bone.

The slow work of creating a useable hand instead of a shaky stiff claw has begun.

Eventually we’ll have a little more dressage talk on the blog 🙂

Have a great start on your week!