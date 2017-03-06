silvery wood branches and gray horse
Horses, Every Day

Trail Hike

Come along for a trail walk.

It won’t take long.

I knew we’d have to meet the bull with super long horns out there one day.  This was the day.

long horn cow and horse

I know you can’t really see how interesting he looks at all in this picture.  But Valiosa could.

After this she told me she’s way too fit, young, healthy and not-lunged to be walking around calmly alone in just a halter across huge open grass areas.

california chestnut

I told her next time we’ll bring the bridle, besides, horses can’t talk anyway.

Super pretty day!  Snapped some pictures while she wondered if the bull would follow us.  (Maybe we can just crop her out?)

harry potter tree

hiking with horse in forest

Occasionally, she managed to be in the picture too.

silvery wood branches and gray horse

Latest Good News:

  • Her Oak Mite bites seem to be disappearing.
  • The surgeon removed the pins in my finger bone.
  • The slow work of creating a useable hand instead of a shaky stiff claw has begun.
  • Eventually we’ll have a little more dressage talk on the blog 🙂

Have a great start on your week!

Advertisements
Standard

7 thoughts on “Trail Hike

  5. Remind Ms V that Andalusians were cow horses long before they even set foot in the Americas. She needs to step up to tradition! From theandalusianhorse.com:

    Spanish cowboys have long used their Andalusian horses in handling the bulls, considered exceedingly temperamental stock. Few horses would feel comfortable working these dangerous animals, yet Andalusians appear to delight in the work.

    So get delighted, Valiosa!

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s