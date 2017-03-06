Come along for a trail walk.
It won’t take long.
I knew we’d have to meet the bull with super long horns out there one day. This was the day.
I know you can’t really see how interesting he looks at all in this picture. But Valiosa could.
After this she told me she’s way too fit, young, healthy and not-lunged to be walking around calmly alone in just a halter across huge open grass areas.
I told her next time we’ll bring the bridle, besides, horses can’t talk anyway.
Super pretty day! Snapped some pictures while she wondered if the bull would follow us. (Maybe we can just crop her out?)
Occasionally, she managed to be in the picture too.
Latest Good News:
- Her Oak Mite bites seem to be disappearing.
- The surgeon removed the pins in my finger bone.
- The slow work of creating a useable hand instead of a shaky stiff claw has begun.
- Eventually we’ll have a little more dressage talk on the blog 🙂
Have a great start on your week!
7 thoughts on “Trail Hike”
this is the most encouraging bog i have ever met want a friend tip ask me
Love Valiosa’s expressions; she clearly knows she’s a photogenic horse, oak mites or not (which you certainly can’t see in the pics)! What beautiful scenery.
Wow! Absolutely gorgeous photography!!! Go Elinor!
Then again all of your photography is absolutely fantastic. 😉
I love seeing it all. ;$
Oops. ;)*
Remind Ms V that Andalusians were cow horses long before they even set foot in the Americas. She needs to step up to tradition! From theandalusianhorse.com:
Spanish cowboys have long used their Andalusian horses in handling the bulls, considered exceedingly temperamental stock. Few horses would feel comfortable working these dangerous animals, yet Andalusians appear to delight in the work.
So get delighted, Valiosa!
V looks so happy! Yay for progress all both fronts!
