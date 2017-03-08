8 weeks of not riding.
Not surprisingly, I’m not expecting to pick things up where we left them and go on like nothing happened. Forget the hand, there are tons of other little muscles that have to wake up too 🙂
Where we left off, at Twisted Oaks Ranch.
Nope, won’t be like that for a long time once I start up.
And she’ll still twist like this and bend and do funky things in posting trot to the quarterline.
That’s alright. Still miss it.
Miss riding her.
Miss trying to figure out just how to “get it” and then finally staying there for a few seconds here and there.
Miss all of it.
OK, so much better now after telling you.
Back to work! This is a great, really tight week, lots to be done!
8 thoughts on “Reality Check”
this is so cool
Oh dear, we feel the joy, the beauty … and the pain. Hope you feel better soon. xox
Thank you, it’s happening! I think just about everyone has a little bit of spring fever, me too. I’m getting on!! 😉
Or maybe I should clarify, on second thought. On, as in the saddle.
einfach schööööööööööööööööööööön
8 weeks is a long time but I think you will be surprised at how quickly you will come back once you are in the saddle again.
It will be like riding a bicycle. You will pick it back up surprisingly quickly! And oh how good it will feel to be on your lovely Valiosa again! Spring! The time to ride, ride, ride!
Work hard in rehab. Deborah also sent you a note.
