coming back to riding after long time off
Every Day Training

Reality Check

8 weeks of not riding.

Not surprisingly, I’m not expecting to pick things up where we left them and go on like nothing happened.  Forget the hand, there are tons of other little muscles that have to wake up too 🙂

Where we left off, at Twisted Oaks Ranch.

coming back to riding after long time off

Nope, won’t be like that for a long time once I start up.

And she’ll still twist like this and bend and do funky things in posting trot to the quarterline.

coming back from injury

That’s alright.  Still miss it.

Miss riding her.

Miss trying to figure out just how to “get it” and then finally staying there for a few seconds here and there.

Miss all of it.

OK, so much better now after telling you.

Back to work!  This is a great, really tight week,  lots to be done!

