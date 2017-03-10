Spring Signs

Spring is here in California.

Betting it will last about 10 days, then it’s all summer in my book.

It’s a paradise in early March!

Some spring shots from the barn, to set you off for a great weekend:

Early morning, before feeding, horses can be found at the very bottom in this pasture.



Found this creature eating a branch. Because that makes so much sense with all that grass around.

The super ferociously dangerous horse-eating piglets had some free ranging out of the barn. They look so cute and pastoral here, but watch out or maybe they’ll try to eat a hoof. For sure.

No longer scary, the cattle.

Another sure spring sign; shedding. Groom just one horse and there’s almost enough for making a soft little, I don’t know, hat?

Spring = Sweaty horses again. This is Calynda, after a shower. She’s a Friesian-Warmblood Cross, in for the day for training with another mare.

Alexis with Castiza. Probably the last shot of bare tree branches.

Another spring sign – riding with one hand in a gardening glove, two fingers in one hole. Maybe not a spring sign, but definitely a sign things are really crazy painful but fun 🙂

It worked OK, back on tomorrow!