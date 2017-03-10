Spring is here in California.
Betting it will last about 10 days, then it’s all summer in my book.
It’s a paradise in early March!
Some spring shots from the barn, to set you off for a great weekend:
Early morning, before feeding, horses can be found at the very bottom in this pasture.
Found this creature eating a branch. Because that makes so much sense with all that grass around.
The super ferociously dangerous horse-eating piglets had some free ranging out of the barn. They look so cute and pastoral here, but watch out or maybe they’ll try to eat a hoof. For sure.
No longer scary, the cattle.
Another sure spring sign; shedding. Groom just one horse and there’s almost enough for making a soft little, I don’t know, hat?
Spring = Sweaty horses again. This is Calynda, after a shower. She’s a Friesian-Warmblood Cross, in for the day for training with another mare.
Alexis with Castiza. Probably the last shot of bare tree branches.
Another spring sign – riding with one hand in a gardening glove, two fingers in one hole. Maybe not a spring sign, but definitely a sign things are really crazy painful but fun 🙂
It worked OK, back on tomorrow!
4 thoughts on “Spring Signs”
YAY for back in the saddle!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Small scale, but yesssss!!! 📯🔔😗
LikeLike
It’s -12 this morning- which is unusual for March. For us Spring is a few weeks off yet and it lasts for a long time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smokes!! Here is my idea for a post. At least one that I would really like to read. What on Earth do you wear on your hands during the winter?
Really. I love to read on this.
I grew up in the bitter cold but I was a kid and young adult. Nothing killed me.
Now my fingers freeze…
LikeLike