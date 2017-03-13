Competing With A Non Traditional Breed

If you ride a “Non-Warmblood”, here’s some motivational data for you!

The US Dressage Finals is toted as “The Olympics For Amateurs.” (All the riders on the West Coast refuse to go along with that, but still.)

It’s an event presented by Adequan and is the designated Destination Championship for AA’s (And tons of Open Competitors too.). For sure it would be an absolute dream to compete there, for many of us it’s never going to happen – not just because a lack of talent but also because of the huge driving distance.

Today’s post is all about highlighting Non-Warmblood breeds placing at the US Dressage Finals. Simple as that.



These results I looked at are from the Lexington, KY Fall 2016 US Dressage Finals. Not included: results from All Breeds competition classes, – this is looking at “off” breeds competing among warmbloods only.

Also not included, Friesian-Warmblood Crosses and Arabian-Warmblood crosses, who were also represented in the winning results.

The nitty gritty:

304 total competitors.

They all came through the qualifier; the Great American Insurance Group/USDF Regional Championship which had a total of 2,698 competitors in 2016.

202 AA’s (Adult Amateur) competitors, 178 Open.

30 total classes, placing 10 deep, ranging from Training Level to Grand Prix, including Freestyles.

For obvious reasons, the states with most riders were Florida, Illinois and Texas. Lowest numbers came from Wisconsin, California and Pennsylvania. (A total of 13 states were not represented, such as Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Nevada, Washington.)

These numbers all came from the February 2017 USDF Connection edition and are correct. I compiled the list of rider placements myself – apologies if any were missed!

The majority of breeds placing were of course: Hanoverian,Trakehner, Zweibrucker, Oldenburg, Westfalen, Lippizan, Rhinelander, Pura Rasa Espanola, Brandenburg, German Riding Pony, Wurttemeberg, and Dutch, Swedish, Spanish, German, Danish, Belgian, and American Warmblood.

Here are your placing Non-Warmblood Breeds from all classes. Enjoy!

Aeris, Half-Andalusian at First Level Adult Amateur Freestyle.

Camomila MCD, PRE at First Level Open Freestyle.

Fifinella GCF, Connemara Cross at Second Level AA.

Who’ll Stop The Rain, Arabian at Second Level AA.

Briel B, Friesian at Second Level Open.

Benjamin Blue, Percheron Cross at Second Level Open.

Niko, Friesian at Second Level Open Freestyle.

FWP Princess Juliana, Georgian Grande at Third Level Open & Third Level Freestyle Open.

Infanta, Andalusian at Third Level AA Freestyle.

Dora The Explorer, Haflinger Cross at Third Level AA Freestyle.

Aureo, Andalusian at Third Level AA Frestyle.

Guateque IV, Pura Rasa Espanola at Third Level Open Freestyle.

LP Snickers, Arabian at Fourth Level AA.

Leonidas Van Pelt, Cheval Canadian at Fourth Level AA Freestyle.

Katharina V.V., Friesian at Fourth Level Open Freestyle.

Petrus PJ, Friesian at Fourth Level Open Freestyle.

Centeno XII, Pura Rasa Espanola at Prix St. Georges AA.

Kynynmont Gunsmoke’s Gideon, Connemara at Intermediate 1 Open.

Talisman BHF, Andalusian at Intermediate 1 AA Freestyle.

Teske Van G, Friesian at Intermediate 1 AA Freestyle.

Berend W. Friesian at Intermediate 1 Open Freestyle.

Zafiro Dos Cedros, Lusitano at Intermediate 2 AA.

Enebro XIV, Pura Rasa Espanola at Intermediate 2 AA. and Grand Prix AA Freestyle.

Kaboom, New Forest Pony at Grand Prix AA.

Wietze G, Friesian at Grand Prix AA Freestyle.

Malcarat, Pura Rasa Espanola at Grand Prix Open Freestyle.

Queba HM, Lusitano at Grand Prix Open Freestyle.

Fetichini, Pura Rasa Espanola at Grand Prix Open Freestyle.

Go out and have fun!