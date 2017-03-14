This whole thing with no blankets.
Yeah, I think it’s really over rated. Unless you really like grooming.
Valiosa, looking suitably “Spring-Thin.”
Her and her friends had moved over to another pasture, THICK with grass, when I came out yesterday. They hadn’t even touched the hay fed the night before, just gorging themselves on grass. She didn’t even finish her grain after the ride…
Rough life.
Oh, and today is Pi Day, 3.14. Zero interest in food blogging, but this cutie just looked so good before baking! 14 Apples, 3 pies – and it just came out that way with no real planning. Take that, silly thick-stiff finger!
Happy Pi day!
Advertisements
18 thoughts on “Talk To The Hoof”
Ha! Grooming is good for both horse and human! Glad V is being a horse! Good for them. That pie! So pretty!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s definitely ALL horse, all day. Living with two friends has been the highlight for her 😉 Isn’t it a cutie pie. (Couldn’t help myself)? Haha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll groom her for you any day. She’s saying ” talk to the hoof cause the ears ain’t listening I’m happy mom!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah, and possibly a bit insulted I came up an bothered her, rolling and all 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Naughty mommy
LikeLiked by 1 person
So when does she need her spring bath and winter coat taken off? Good therapy.
LikeLike
Horse + springtime + pie = happiness
LikeLiked by 2 people
So gorgeous right now Jan. Bet you’re getting a little bit of the same!
LikeLike
What is appropriately thin? My horses came to me obese and the vet said they need to loose weight so they went on a diet and have lost about 200 pounds each, but when do I stop? They still look fatter than your horse. . . I guess I need to talk to the vet again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So excited you ask.
Depends on the breed, first.
2nd, check out the Henneke Body Score – and really study it. Then, asses your horses 🙂
Individual horses accumulate fat differently, so it helps to be able to look at several horses, and also, IN PERSON, not in a picture. It makes a huge difference to be able to say, lay the hand on the flat part of the shoulder to see if it jiggles or just purely “sinks in.” (Which would be way fat.)
An egg can lay, without falling off, on top of the spine? Yes, definitely fat. Area around tail head is “spongey” and can be pushed in. Yep, fat.
Butt looks apple shaped from behind? Not fat for sure – depends on the breed.
Bulging stomach is also not a good indicator, especially if the horse is not in any sort of work and have lax abdominal sling muscles. Likewise a “smushy” softish crest is not the whole truth to a horse being overweight.
It can help to look at them working without tack. If you lunge the horse without saddle, you should be able to see at least a sliver of abs/ribs (once summer coat is gone) when they during exertion.
K, I’m getting way too excited about this 😉
My mare gains easily – I like it that she’s thin(er) in spring so that she can eat lots of grass and still get to have some oats 🙂
LikeLike
We don’t blanket our horses because they don’t get ridden much, if at all, in the wet winter (no covered arena). Grooming is challenging — and now they are all shedding like mad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would have gone nuts by now without blanketing 😉 She’d be so mud encrusted and be half worn out before riding just from the currying each time.
Now we’re both in the same boat you and I- shedding horses covering us in hair just by being within breathing range 🙂
LikeLike
The horse looks so cute!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s a goof ball!
LikeLike
I want the PIE! And Valiosa with her belly in the air is very silly/cute looking. I love my horses extra much (not grammatically correct, but who cares?) when they are undignified in that way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My boys at both other pies… This particular one went to my trainer, as a bribe for her to ride my horse. If it wasn’t cute enough I feared maybe she wouldn’t get on 😉
Valiosa looks like an alien when she’s rolling!
LikeLike
I once had a white horse. At shows I spent all my time in the wash stall with blue and purple products. At home I got wise cracks about ” oh look a yellow bean has just come into the arena!” And then there was mud……
LikeLike