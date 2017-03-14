Talk To The Hoof

This whole thing with no blankets.

Yeah, I think it’s really over rated. Unless you really like grooming.

Valiosa, looking suitably “Spring-Thin.”

Her and her friends had moved over to another pasture, THICK with grass, when I came out yesterday. They hadn’t even touched the hay fed the night before, just gorging themselves on grass. She didn’t even finish her grain after the ride…

Rough life.

Oh, and today is Pi Day, 3.14. Zero interest in food blogging, but this cutie just looked so good before baking! 14 Apples, 3 pies – and it just came out that way with no real planning. Take that, silly thick-stiff finger!

Happy Pi day!