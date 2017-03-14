horse seen from underneath when rolling
Talk To The Hoof

This whole thing with no blankets.

Yeah, I think it’s really over rated.  Unless you really like grooming.

spring thin horse

Valiosa, looking suitably “Spring-Thin.” 

Her and her friends had moved over to another pasture, THICK with grass, when I came out yesterday.  They hadn’t even touched the hay fed the night before, just gorging themselves on grass.  She didn’t even finish her grain after the ride…

horse seen from underneath when rolling

Rough life.

Oh, and today is Pi Day, 3.14.  Zero interest in food blogging, but this cutie just looked so good before baking!  14 Apples, 3 pies – and it just came out that way with no real planning.  Take that, silly thick-stiff finger!

Pie Day apple pie

Happy Pi day!

18 thoughts on “Talk To The Hoof

  4. What is appropriately thin? My horses came to me obese and the vet said they need to loose weight so they went on a diet and have lost about 200 pounds each, but when do I stop? They still look fatter than your horse. . . I guess I need to talk to the vet again.

    • So excited you ask.
      Depends on the breed, first.
      2nd, check out the Henneke Body Score – and really study it. Then, asses your horses 🙂
      Individual horses accumulate fat differently, so it helps to be able to look at several horses, and also, IN PERSON, not in a picture. It makes a huge difference to be able to say, lay the hand on the flat part of the shoulder to see if it jiggles or just purely “sinks in.” (Which would be way fat.)

      An egg can lay, without falling off, on top of the spine? Yes, definitely fat. Area around tail head is “spongey” and can be pushed in. Yep, fat.
      Butt looks apple shaped from behind? Not fat for sure – depends on the breed.
      Bulging stomach is also not a good indicator, especially if the horse is not in any sort of work and have lax abdominal sling muscles. Likewise a “smushy” softish crest is not the whole truth to a horse being overweight.

      It can help to look at them working without tack. If you lunge the horse without saddle, you should be able to see at least a sliver of abs/ribs (once summer coat is gone) when they during exertion.
      K, I’m getting way too excited about this 😉
      My mare gains easily – I like it that she’s thin(er) in spring so that she can eat lots of grass and still get to have some oats 🙂

    • I would have gone nuts by now without blanketing 😉 She’d be so mud encrusted and be half worn out before riding just from the currying each time.

      Now we’re both in the same boat you and I- shedding horses covering us in hair just by being within breathing range 🙂

    • My boys at both other pies… This particular one went to my trainer, as a bribe for her to ride my horse. If it wasn’t cute enough I feared maybe she wouldn’t get on 😉

      Valiosa looks like an alien when she’s rolling!

  8. I once had a white horse. At shows I spent all my time in the wash stall with blue and purple products. At home I got wise cracks about ” oh look a yellow bean has just come into the arena!” And then there was mud……

