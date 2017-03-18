horse afraid of pigs
Horses, Every Day

Pig Therapy

The “Other Side” of the barn, the dark side, (not really) is seasonally housing piglets in two of the box stalls on the far end.

Some 12 super scary piglets and their piggy sounds.

Gray mare made clear in every way she wasn’t going to head over there.  Ever again.  Even though she’s been there twice, without dying.  A third time would just be too much!  Pushing her luck.

Happens to be where the farrier sets up in those cross ties, so, she’d have to get over it.  ⇒ Pig Therapy.

I won.

horse afraid of pigs

It was a compromise.  She stayed on the “bunny side,” far away from the squeals.  Ribbons on the stall are for the Holland Lop Rabbits, not for the pigs.

beautiful barns

– “We will all soon die.  Why are we still here?”

Her time at this lovely barn might be ending.  Taking advantage of “outside cooldowns” as much as possible!

cool down outside arena after riding

Advertisements
Standard

17 thoughts on “Pig Therapy

    • Oh, yes, the pot bellies – because they are usually even more active, walking around more!
      For a while this barn “babysat” a pot belly, she was really cute and harmless and would sleep on a dog bed sometimes by the fireplace in the office.
      I think she may have been even better “therapy” for Valiosa…

      Like

      Reply

    • Yes, the hand is slowly getting a lot better. Definitely not exactly usable yet – I try to use the left hand gently to brush with sometimes to “practice”. But most of the time it’s hurting, or it just takes too long to “fiddle” like that.
      I don’t really feel ready to “go home” yet. But who’d want to leave from here anyway? 🙂

      Like

      Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s