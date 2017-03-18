The “Other Side” of the barn, the dark side, (not really) is seasonally housing piglets in two of the box stalls on the far end.
Some 12 super scary piglets and their piggy sounds.
Gray mare made clear in every way she wasn’t going to head over there. Ever again. Even though she’s been there twice, without dying. A third time would just be too much! Pushing her luck.
Happens to be where the farrier sets up in those cross ties, so, she’d have to get over it. ⇒ Pig Therapy.
I won.
It was a compromise. She stayed on the “bunny side,” far away from the squeals. Ribbons on the stall are for the Holland Lop Rabbits, not for the pigs.
– “We will all soon die. Why are we still here?”
Her time at this lovely barn might be ending. Taking advantage of “outside cooldowns” as much as possible!
17 thoughts on “Pig Therapy”
What a lovely post and beautiful Grey Mare, Elinor! ❤ 🌹😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Dina – glad you liked it! Of course not as colorful as your latest from Oslo (very nice by the way!), but cute in all its simplicity 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How kind of you you to say so, Elinor. 🙂 She’s totally adorable!
Warm greetings from Norfolk,
💃🏼 Dina-Hanne
🚶Klausbernd
👭Siri & Selma
💕💕💕💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s the pics of the piglets?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t even bother taking a photo of them 😉
They look the same, every year. From some time back, here’s another batch of red wonders:
https://ahorseforelinor.com/2014/05/23/visit-to-dorado-andaluz/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cute piggies!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re really sweet looking when they’re little 🙂 And cute when they run around!
LikeLike
That barn and your horse are gorgeous! So glad she survived the piglets!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s not a really spooky horse, but these things are her biggest night mare. So scary that even the bunnies are scary. Horses… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to see the piglets! I love her face- thank heavens she’s more sensible then her clearly-has-a-death-wish owner.
But I would put up with piglets to be in a barn like that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you’re more right than you know – a death wisher, maybe 🙂
Couple of decades ago I still called it Adventurous, but I’m not Superwoman anymore.
Pretty funny with the pigs, they make her pose well – usually she looks half asleep.
And no, didn’t snap pig photos, just like I told “countrymama” earlier, here’s a link to an older batch. They’re all the same 😉
https://ahorseforelinor.com/2014/05/23/visit-to-dorado-andaluz/
LikeLike
Piglets! Indeed a possible threat to life from the equine point of view. In the past I have had horses who were terrified of mini donkeys, swans and pot bellied pigs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes, the pot bellies – because they are usually even more active, walking around more!
For a while this barn “babysat” a pot belly, she was really cute and harmless and would sleep on a dog bed sometimes by the fireplace in the office.
I think she may have been even better “therapy” for Valiosa…
LikeLike
Jaysus…is that barn floor spic & span or what???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could pick nick on it maybe.
Which I think would be a great idea for the two of us if you came to visit. How fun would that be!?
LikeLike
Such a beautiful barn! And look what she has learned: one will not die from pigs (merely wish one had). Hope she gets to come home closer to you soon, now that your hand is recovering?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the hand is slowly getting a lot better. Definitely not exactly usable yet – I try to use the left hand gently to brush with sometimes to “practice”. But most of the time it’s hurting, or it just takes too long to “fiddle” like that.
I don’t really feel ready to “go home” yet. But who’d want to leave from here anyway? 🙂
LikeLike