The “Other Side” of the barn, the dark side, (not really) is seasonally housing piglets in two of the box stalls on the far end.

Some 12 super scary piglets and their piggy sounds.

Gray mare made clear in every way she wasn’t going to head over there. Ever again. Even though she’s been there twice, without dying. A third time would just be too much! Pushing her luck.

Happens to be where the farrier sets up in those cross ties, so, she’d have to get over it. ⇒ Pig Therapy.

I won.

It was a compromise. She stayed on the “bunny side,” far away from the squeals. Ribbons on the stall are for the Holland Lop Rabbits, not for the pigs.

– “We will all soon die. Why are we still here?”

Her time at this lovely barn might be ending. Taking advantage of “outside cooldowns” as much as possible!