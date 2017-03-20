Remont Noseband

Back in business.

Sort of on half-power, hand injury is not complying with the program. But it’s working OK enough 🙂 As long as I don’t do all the things.

First ride in the new Remont bridle. Or drop noseband to be tacky. She seemed happy. Planning on alternating between the thicker cavesson and this. She likes this one, pretty loose, and hopefully I can help her relax the jaw more in it.



So, it’s Monday. Make it a good one!