shoulder in
Horses, Every Day

Remont Noseband

Back in business.

Sort of on half-power, hand injury is not complying with the program.  But it’s working OK enough 🙂  As long as I don’t do all the things.

dressage horse

drop noseband

shoulder in  First ride in the new Remont bridle.  Or drop noseband to be tacky.  She seemed happy.  Planning on alternating between the thicker cavesson and this.  She likes this one, pretty loose, and hopefully I can help her relax the jaw more in it.riding after injury

remont nose band

alternating nosebands on bridle
So, it’s Monday. Make it a good one!

One thought on “Remont Noseband

