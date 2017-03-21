Sunday Schooling Show

Serrania, Valiosa’s pasture friend, trying out a show.

She’s a young mare who hasn’t been out showing a lot, but schooling 3rd level at home with Alexis.

She was pretty tense with the new experience but handled herself well, – she looks really sweet when she’s focused. (And she’s got the smoothest trot I’ve ever ridden.)

Spent the day as ground help with Serrania who showed First and Second Level, and Calynda who was a star at Training and First Level.

On the side, some goat sitting. Literally.

10 day old on a leash and a bottle. Want to stand out at the show grounds, some extra attention? Baby goat is the way to go!

