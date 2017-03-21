buckskin andalusian mare
Horses, Every Day

Sunday Schooling Show

Serrania, Valiosa’s pasture friend, trying out a show.

She’s a young mare who hasn’t been out showing a lot, but schooling 3rd level at home with Alexis.

buckskin pre mare

Alexis and Serrania in the warmup

She was pretty tense with the new experience but handled herself well, – she looks really sweet when she’s focused.  (And she’s got the smoothest trot I’ve ever ridden.)

buckskin andalusian mare

Spent the day as ground help with Serrania who showed First and Second Level, and Calynda who was a star at Training and First Level.

On the side, some goat sitting.  Literally.

nubian baby goat

10 day old on a leash and a bottle.  Want to stand out at the show grounds, some extra attention?  Baby goat is the way to go!

Check back in this Thursday for another PRE Peep and a reading tip!

Advertisements
Standard

2 thoughts on “Sunday Schooling Show

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s