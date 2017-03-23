Jaleo DA has been on the blog a bit before.
He’s one of four PRE stallions at the barn. While the others are all imported, he’s a little extra special as he is home-bred. As a 4-year old he has not been standing just yet.
Image courtesy of Kathryn Randall
Thought he deserved to be seen at his best on this site, mobile shots weren’t cutting it!
On to the reading tips, for those days you can’t get enough of horses and their people!
I rarely have time to leave comments on platforms other than my app, but there’s a few I like to check in on to read.
If you haven’t found them already they are worth a try this weekend!
9 thoughts on “A Special Guy, And A Reading Tip”
Jaleo DA is SOOOOO pretty…….ah-hum, excuse me! Handsome….and VERY handsome….such a gorgeous boy!!!!
He is! It will be rewarding to eventually see him under saddle!
Wow, nice eye candy!
Him and Star… Oh my 😉
Breeding is not in My Future so I have to live through others.
Hi Elinor, What is a PRE stallion? I have not heard that term before. He is gorgeous!
Short for Pura Rasa Española. Also called Andalusian in the U.S.
I really like this breed!
Oh, me too. They are beautiful! Sadly I have seen them show up in the kill pens at horse rescue sites when I was looking for my horses.
oh my- he’s like my favourite type- I love bays.
Thank you for the shout out. 🙂 I appreciate it.
I love your story with Carmen Teresa. It’s really nice to read the updates on the weekend.
