black PRE stallion
Horses, Every Day

A Special Guy, And A Reading Tip

Jaleo DA has been on the blog a bit before.

He’s one of four PRE stallions at the barn.  While the others are all imported, he’s a little extra special as he is home-bred.  As a 4-year old he has not been standing just yet.

black andalusian stallion

Image courtesy of Kathryn Randall

Thought he deserved to be seen at his best on this site, mobile shots weren’t cutting it!

black PRE stallion

Photo by Kathryn Randall

On to the reading tips, for those days you can’t get enough of horses and their people!

I rarely have time to leave comments on platforms other than my app, but there’s a few I like to check in on to read.

If you haven’t found them already they are worth a try this weekend!

Advertisements
Standard

9 thoughts on “A Special Guy, And A Reading Tip

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s