Hey can we talk?
Temporary training roadblocks. What have you done with them? If short on blogging material, I’d love to read it.
We’ve had a couple of excellent rides, there’s been some OK counter canter on shallow loops along the long side and other small parts are coming together.
In between, some really horrid rides. Not extremely disobedient or dangerous, that’s not how this mare rolls, just unproductive, nagging, (on my part.) and I end up stuck arguing with her about shoulders instead of riding from the leg and focusing on pushing the hand forward.
I’m smart enough to know not every ride is going to be great.
The girls, getting wide on pasture.
But I’d love to read your posts on which ever roadblocks you’ve pushed through with your horse, and what solved them in the end. I think it’d be a really fun read! Fire away!
That’s all from the hill.
9 thoughts on “When You Meet A Roadblock”
Sounds like you’re getting back into the riding routine. About training roadblocks, I’ll leave that to my riders in the family. 🙂
Tell Valiosa she looks nice in the plaid, but I’m sure she prefers other color combinations, lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Back in routine. Although still shorter on the canter parts, need to rest fingers here and there. Writing feedback to Deborah when get back home.
This mare has waaaay too many blankets 😉
LikeLike
Awwww, Valiosa looks adorable!!!! 🙂 I haven’t encountered too many training road blocks yet (I haven’t been riding for a SUPER long time, just a year and a half) but when I first started, I had such a hard time with my diagonals!!! Thankfully, I’ve gotten that all taken care of now. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it goes through stages sometimes. Getting better, then suddenly something else falls apart 😉
LikeLike
Change a few rides to something completely different than what you normally do. Go trail riding, teach her to long line, drag things, interesting obstacles…anything different then go back to business as usual.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes to this! It’s easy to get stuck in a rut. I want some trail company 🙂
LikeLike
I claim no expertise but have lots of experience. What I have found to help me (in no particular order):
1. get a second opinion as to what is going on and develop a plan
2. stick to the plan.
#1 is easy for me- #2 is much harder because I’m a great ‘second guesser’
The other thing is go out of the ring and do something different- trail ride, go to a friends try to find the fun.
LikeLike
Roadblocks! Welcome to my world. Here is a link to a post about a roadblock that blocked me for what seemed like an eternity and was certainly at least 6 weeks!
https://horseaddict.net/2016/11/30/the-lightbulb-finally-came-on/?iframe=true&theme_preview=true
LikeLike
All I know are three things…
Find a way to make sure your horse is forward.
If you don’t have forward, you can’t have straight.
If you don’t have straight, you can’t do anything else.
I’m still working on forward…
LikeLike