When You Meet A Roadblock

Hey can we talk?

Temporary training roadblocks. What have you done with them? If short on blogging material, I’d love to read it.

We’ve had a couple of excellent rides, there’s been some OK counter canter on shallow loops along the long side and other small parts are coming together.

In between, some really horrid rides. Not extremely disobedient or dangerous, that’s not how this mare rolls, just unproductive, nagging, (on my part.) and I end up stuck arguing with her about shoulders instead of riding from the leg and focusing on pushing the hand forward.

I’m smart enough to know not every ride is going to be great.

The girls, getting wide on pasture.

But I’d love to read your posts on which ever roadblocks you’ve pushed through with your horse, and what solved them in the end. I think it’d be a really fun read! Fire away!

That’s all from the hill.