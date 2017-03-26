keeping horses on pasture without foundering
Every Day Training

When You Meet A Roadblock

Hey can we talk?

Temporary training roadblocks.  What have you done with them?  If short on blogging material, I’d love to read it.

We’ve had a couple of excellent rides, there’s been some OK counter canter on shallow loops along the long side and other small parts are coming together.

horse in spring pasture

In between, some really horrid rides.  Not extremely disobedient or dangerous, that’s not how this mare rolls, just unproductive, nagging, (on my part.) and I end up stuck arguing with her about shoulders instead of riding from the leg and focusing on pushing the hand forward.

I’m smart enough to know not every ride is going to be great.

horses getting fat from grass

The girls, getting wide on pasture.

But I’d love to read your posts on which ever roadblocks you’ve pushed through with your horse, and what solved them in the end.  I think it’d be a really fun read!  Fire away!

keeping horses on pasture without foundering

That’s all from the hill.

9 thoughts on “When You Meet A Roadblock

  1. Sounds like you’re getting back into the riding routine. About training roadblocks, I’ll leave that to my riders in the family. 🙂

    Tell Valiosa she looks nice in the plaid, but I’m sure she prefers other color combinations, lol.

    • Yes! Back in routine. Although still shorter on the canter parts, need to rest fingers here and there. Writing feedback to Deborah when get back home.

      This mare has waaaay too many blankets 😉

  2. elizabethhorselover4ever says:

    Awwww, Valiosa looks adorable!!!! 🙂 I haven’t encountered too many training road blocks yet (I haven’t been riding for a SUPER long time, just a year and a half) but when I first started, I had such a hard time with my diagonals!!! Thankfully, I’ve gotten that all taken care of now. ❤

  4. I claim no expertise but have lots of experience. What I have found to help me (in no particular order):
    1. get a second opinion as to what is going on and develop a plan
    2. stick to the plan.

    #1 is easy for me- #2 is much harder because I’m a great ‘second guesser’

    The other thing is go out of the ring and do something different- trail ride, go to a friends try to find the fun.

  6. All I know are three things…
    Find a way to make sure your horse is forward.
    If you don’t have forward, you can’t have straight.
    If you don’t have straight, you can’t do anything else.

    I’m still working on forward…

