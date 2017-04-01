Tack Room Tip

Quick tip for a quick and easy tack room organizer!

I’m a sucker for a very neat and well supplied tack room. I know many of you are tucked into dark, musty little corners without much opportunity to actually hang something on the walls.

Read on for a look at something new.

Today, a plug for IKEA cleverness.

Already so yesterday’s news – the IKEA potties for cavaletti. But in case you’ve missed this brilliant idea for lightweight, sturdy, super easy to handle, and low-priced little holders – here we go again:

Picture from Gift Horse Eventing

She gets extra credit for color coordinating with her poles, instead of the original, lime green, color!

Here’s my Dressage On A Dime tip of the day!

Meet the all new Veberöd.

This is the tip you don’t want to miss! Only need to watch 19 seconds of this to get the idea. Music “off” to come out of the experience still feeling normal.



Super easy to fit in any tack room where you can’t install anything permanent. And it’s on wheels so could even serve as a mobile grooming station. And there’s seating!

Endless possibilities, on a dime.

Or how about this, Bittergurka, super easy to hang planter? But for the tack room! Also in gray or pink.

Thinking tack cleaning sponges, or gloves, or braiding supplies…

Or a safe place for cookies donated to your trainer so the dogs won’t eat them. Yes. This happens.