Gray Mare – Not Giving Anything Away For Free

On her own she’d never come up with the idea of offering a bit trot.

Or an elastic one.  Or relaxed.  Or a balanced, willing, and ground winning canter.  That’d be way too easy right?  Every ride, it all has to be created from scratch.  Sometimes it feels like it would be really rewarding if she’d just be offering something voluntarily on her own 🙂

Then again, it’s really interesting to be doing this, to see where she can go. So happy to have her, if hundreds of images of the same horse wasn’t a tip-off.

training with a young horse

Living with other horses has really made her happy.  Screaming to them while under saddle is not welcome though.  As it is strictly Verboten, her latest thing is to let out a looong sort of “under-the-breath” squeal while still continuing work.

Feels like riding a female walrus, or let’s make it seal – more flattering – her back vibrating while she’s making code noises to them.  I should get mad, really, but she’s just so silly.

dressage toward second level

OK, so she’s showed well at Intro, and Training, plus the very first test at First Level.  It’s been my goal from start to bring her to Second Level.  Very lofty ideas!

I have a little bit more help now.  So happy about that!

How fun it would be to work on getting a Bronze Medal with this horse!!

Actually, someone is probably not going to let me hunt scores on their “better trained and higher level” horse, so yes, it’s going to have to be her!

5 thoughts on "Gray Mare – Not Giving Anything Away For Free

  2. Kathy says:

    I think you’re doing a great job with her, she’s young, she’ll get it. I agree, managing the distractions can be difficult, maybe ask for something a bit more complicated when she starts talking to her buddies. Go for the bronze!

  3. Back in the world of practice and training. 🙂
    Deborah hopes you didn’t find part 5 of her paper clinic too odd. The preview on part 6 is to work back into your regular practice routine.

  5. I think that it’s a rule for Gray Mares to not give it away for free! I laughed at her ‘quiet call’. Irish used to do that- it was hilarious to me.

