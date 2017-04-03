neue sheule bit love
All Product Reviews, Dressage On A Dime Tips

Verbindend Bit Tip!

A  shout out this golden wonder.

My mare really likes the Salox material in this bit.  She needs a very slim bit for her tiny, tiny jaw space.  At 12mm and in this design, she seemed happier than in any other snaffle we’ve tried.  Of course it comes in thicker versions too.

salox material in bits

Soft, very lightweight double jointed loose ring snaffle with less tongue pressure than most.

Dressage On A Dime Tip:  Get it on Ebay! 🙂   Ordered from the UK, arrived impeccable, and a day early!  At a steal.

12 mm, 5 1/4′, Bridoon sized rings.

A little Verbindend love.

neue sheule bit love

