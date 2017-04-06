April, and we’re still here!

Rains continued in California in March – wonderful green areas everywhere for longer than usual!

I’m happy to be at higher grounds and able to train at this barn, so we’ll stick around for a while.

Continuing on with barefoot on all four – very careful with any “off-road” outings. Just a bit here and there. Very happy with the bare feet! Getting there has been easy so far. Twist my arm a bit and a write-up on the transition is all yours!

That ride in a borrowed bridle.

About the earlier shout-out on the Verbindend: She’s had it for several weeks now, and yep, absolutely it’s on the list of approved bits to show dressage in!

So, finally, there’s enough tack!

Said no one ever.



These are not all mine. Promise.