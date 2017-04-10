In The Forest

Last week we got lost.

I didn’t mind. Usually you can just find the way, and if not, just turn around and search for the same trail, right?

She did mind. Miss gray mare, walking fast and hard up the hills. They were steep, very boggy in places. Had to work it to keep up with her.

Pasture Pics – the only ones today.



Going downhill she’d chew the bit and froth, grunting the “bolt-coming-up-soon-because-I-hate-bending-and-sitting-and-walking-down-and-besides-I’m-all-alone-out-here” grunt.

Took a while to figure out we were following a deer trail, not the main trail. Getting the cantle of the saddle scraped up by low branches should have been a hint.

Seriously, it was really fun! And she had a blast. Didn’t have a death wish enough to stop and take pictures, but she was cute hoofing it over logs and sliding down a mossy hillside.

Clearly, you’ve figured out I did a little more walking than riding on that trail outing.

Next time, when it has dried out, we’ll keep it more grown up. Staying on on the main trail. Keeping dressage boots mud free and fleece leg boots clean.