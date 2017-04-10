Last week we got lost.
I didn’t mind. Usually you can just find the way, and if not, just turn around and search for the same trail, right?
She did mind. Miss gray mare, walking fast and hard up the hills. They were steep, very boggy in places. Had to work it to keep up with her.
Pasture Pics – the only ones today.
Going downhill she’d chew the bit and froth, grunting the “bolt-coming-up-soon-because-I-hate-bending-and-sitting-and-walking-down-and-besides-I’m-all-alone-out-here” grunt.
Took a while to figure out we were following a deer trail, not the main trail. Getting the cantle of the saddle scraped up by low branches should have been a hint.
Seriously, it was really fun! And she had a blast. Didn’t have a death wish enough to stop and take pictures, but she was cute hoofing it over logs and sliding down a mossy hillside.
Clearly, you’ve figured out I did a little more walking than riding on that trail outing.
Next time, when it has dried out, we’ll keep it more grown up. Staying on on the main trail. Keeping dressage boots mud free and fleece leg boots clean.
12 thoughts on “In The Forest”
Ah yes! The lost in the woods story. I know those deer trails can be very misleading! Don’t laugh but I carry a small compass in the forest. Just in case!
That’s not actually a bad idea!
I thought I’d be good, since I could hear some neighbors in the distance with their weeders or something like that, and that we could orient towards that sound. Heh, great plan…
If you’re the type that can’t go anywhere without your smartphone, a lot of them have a compass built-in. If not, you can always get just one more app…
The forest I ride in does not have cell coverage throughout. There are a lot of hills and that may be it. I do always take my phone but the little compass is always ready if need be!
Wow, you take pretty pictures! And what’s a trail ride without a little dirt? Although, yeah, maybe next time don’t wear the dressage boots 🙂
Everybody else said not to go, because of over soaked and swampy grounds. Sheeesh, I never listen 😉
Sounds like Valiosa had the time of her life!!! 🙂 BTW, great pictures!!!!! 🙂
So glad you liked them Elizabeth!
I need to get some arena shots soon. Lots of pics of this gray dustball standing around in pasture 😉
Next time bring bread crumbs. 😀
I bet she had fun she just couldn’t let you off the hook so easy.
Oh my! Such gorgeous horse!
An adventure can be very effective bonding for you two girls. Well done, and watch out for those deceptive deer trails (we’ve all been fooled by them), not to mention freshly leafing out spring poison oak, ticks, young rattlesnakes coming out of their dens, and all the other fun out there on the trail. Yes, yes, well…get on the horse and keep your eyes open, is all I’m saying. Spring is fun but dicey!
These pictures look magical!
