Hi everyone.
Say Hello to Steve.
Steve doesn’t have a Facebook account. Or any other social media account. He still feels gypped with not getting any likes or comments or barely appearing in any family pictures. For real.
Of course you see the immediate logic in this.
He is also my husband, and he’s great at it. Today, cheesy selfies with what may just be the most private man ever.
Happy Birthday Honey! Love you.
Advertisements
9 thoughts on “Meet Steve”
Very handsome hubby! Thanks for sharing the pictures, Elinor, and thank you, Steve, for allowing us to see the mystery man who supports the horse habit, putting up with the oh-so-delightful smell of mare sweat and other essences that undoubtedly clings to your wife and her clothes at times. Not to mention the mud in the car. And the horse hair in the laundry machine. Bless you, you are a good man.
LikeLike
No FB account? and he has survived….lol. Handsome man and a beautiful horse. Happy Birthday (as for FB, not missing anything although some of my grandchildren will tell you different!)
LikeLike
Happy B-Day to your other half. 🙂
He’s not missing much by lacking any social media presence. My daughters – all three of them – no FB, no Twitter, no Instagram, no G+, no blog (though they have contributed a few posts), etc., etc. Same for their moms.
LikeLike
Heartwarming! Happy couples make a happier world. Cheers to you both, and big birthday grins to Steve.
LikeLike
Happy Birthday!!! 🙂
LikeLike
Happy Birthday Steve!!! 🙂
LikeLike
Hi Steve! Happy Birthday. My Ed is pretty private and doesn’t have any social media account either.
LikeLike
Happy Birthday, Steve. You are still on our minds and thought that you and the family went camping this weekend. I’ll call you later…. Mom and Dad.
LikeLike
Happy birthday Steve! Nice photos of you and Elinor. (PS…Elinor this husband is seriously handsome and photogenic. As are you! Handsome couple.)
LikeLike