Meet Steve

Hi everyone.

Say Hello to Steve.

Steve doesn’t have a Facebook account. Or any other social media account. He still feels gypped with not getting any likes or comments or barely appearing in any family pictures. For real.

Of course you see the immediate logic in this.

He is also my husband, and he’s great at it. Today, cheesy selfies with what may just be the most private man ever.

Happy Birthday Honey! Love you.

