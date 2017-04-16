Boys Filming At The Farm

Springbreak. Boys came out to visit the farm.

The baby rabbits had grown up a lot in just a couple of months. Bunny snuggling is always good.

Meeting the sheep and lambs that took over the stall for a few weeks, after the piglets moved out.

Maybe not as snuggly.

Gray mare likes this guy!

We had a good morning. They promised to be good, not break anything, and take a lot of pictures. Which they did – more or less focused. Sometimes even of the horse. Between macho selfies.

Plus pictures of grass and rocks. And other pictures like this.

I really, really love my boys.They make me laugh every day! Sure, they’re not all that great for video making yet. Mostly because horses aren’t all that interesting to them. Here’s their compilation – must view with sound ON.



Next up – some much better pictures from this schooling session!