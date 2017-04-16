boy with horse
Boys Filming At The Farm

Springbreak.  Boys came out to visit the farm.

The baby rabbits had grown up a lot in just a couple of months.  Bunny snuggling is always good.

holland lop bunnies and boys

Meeting the sheep and lambs that took over the stall for a few weeks, after the piglets moved out.

white lamb

Maybe not as snuggly.

boys feeding sheep

Gray mare likes this guy!

boy with horse

We had a good morning.  They promised to be good, not break anything, and take a lot of pictures.  Which they did – more or less focused.  Sometimes even of the horse.  Between macho selfies.

making a selfie

difficult taking pictures of horses

hard to take pictures in indoor arena

Plus pictures of grass and rocks.  And other pictures like this.

previewing pictures on camera

I really, really love my boys.They make me laugh every day!  Sure, they’re not all that great for video making yet.  Mostly because horses aren’t all that interesting to them.  Here’s their compilation – must view with sound ON.

 

gif with horse cantering
Next up – some much better pictures from this schooling session!

One thought on “Boys Filming At The Farm

  1. Elizabeth (HorseLover4Ever) says:

    So glad you guys had such a wonderful time!!! 🙂 I enjoyed the movie, and BTW,. Valiosa and you look fantastic!!!!!! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

