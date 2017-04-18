Pictures As Promised

Here’s where she is in the training.

Or, full disclosure, here’s where she is for 3 seconds in the training!



The canter is really coming along, which is so encouraging! Right now our problem is to stay within the set tempo.

Earlier, she’d rather not bother to canter much at all. Now, she’s gotten stronger and rounder over her back, and has decided it should be done with gusto, faster and faster. Or yeah, not-at-all-thank-you-very-much-I’m-stopping-alltogether-now.

Have to regulate it just right. Last week, that seemed like it would take forever. She hated it. Then Friday I tried some (almost) serpentine work just for kicks and she stayed so soft and controlled through the turn on both leads.

Thrilled with her! Paying NO attention to transitions that time. Would have been too much…

Trying to leg yield both to, and away from, the rail. Sometimes it works.

Another great thing (but at the same time challenging for now.) is a huge amount of blow/snorting during the canter. She used to be quiet, never breathing all the way through, not truly releasing and giving the feeling she was working in it.

Several rides she’s done so much relaxing and blowing that we completely fall apart and have to start over. Very good problem to have! Just need to figure out how to allow it to happen and carry on, earlier.

Fun times!