Pictures As Promised

Here’s where she is in the training.
Or, full disclosure, here’s where she is for 3 seconds in the training!
The canter is really coming along, which is so encouraging! Right now our problem is to stay within the set tempo.
Earlier, she’d rather not bother to canter much at all. Now, she’s gotten stronger and rounder over her back, and has decided it should be done with gusto, faster and faster. Or yeah, not-at-all-thank-you-very-much-I’m-stopping-alltogether-now.
Have to regulate it just right. Last week, that seemed like it would take forever. She hated it. Then Friday I tried some (almost) serpentine work just for kicks and she stayed so soft and controlled through the turn on both leads.
Thrilled with her! Paying NO attention to transitions that time. Would have been too much…
Trying to leg yield both to, and away from, the rail. Sometimes it works.
Another great thing (but at the same time challenging for now.) is a huge amount of blow/snorting during the canter. She used to be quiet, never breathing all the way through, not truly releasing and giving the feeling she was working in it.
Several rides she’s done so much relaxing and blowing that we completely fall apart and have to start over. Very good problem to have! Just need to figure out how to allow it to happen and carry on, earlier.
Fun times!
She is just LOVELY! Looks like you are doing a fantastic job with her!
It’s been really fun. Next up, I hope we’ll continue to work toward 2nd level. So far really far off 😉
GREAT pictures… 🙂 Valiosa looks awesome!!!!
My boys will be happy to hear the pictures turned out OK! Thank you!
She is the most beautiful horse! Great work and great team 🙂
She’s a fun, but very particular girl 😉
Thank you for checking in on us and cheering us on!! It’s very appreciated.
I was feeling really depressed yesterday with my pony’s canter progress. Still not as good as Valiosa’s, but it’s nice to read that mine isn’t the only one who has decided that “with gusto” is the way to go. Thank you for sharing this.
So then, start introducing a regulated tempo, with the outside rein. Turning in on a circle as soon as it gets out of hand. This really helped me.
Sure, by no means perfect, but getting SO much better 🙂
Your horse so gorgeous and pretty!!! My horse sometime puts her head down when we canter but not that much anymore. Can you maybe give me tips?
It’s all about the back, really. My tip – find a dressage instructor,and have some fun with it!
Someone who can be there within the moment is gold worth!
She looks beautiful. Very round and engaged through the back. Well done, both of you, and keep it up! As she gets stronger, it all gets easier.
There truly seemed to be a plateau, very exciting. Some time ago, I was wondering if maybe she would simply never get it. Then we got this.
Very happy of course. Better not mess it up now 😉
She looks lovely and really tuned in. You two make a great partnership.
