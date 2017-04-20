Today, giving you –
A single view of the most ravishing, superfit, ultimate loyal Dalmatian friend.
This is Hallmark Roll The Dice, 6 1/2 years old, camping last weekend. He has matured into a 2% body fat, extremely strong and loving family dog.
If you can adjust your life to accommodate a dog like this. Go for it.
Advertisements
13 thoughts on “Dog Happiness”
Adorable! My brother wanted a dog like that too!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re really fun dogs, but high maintenance!
LikeLike
That is one handsome dog. Plus, he coordinates with your horse! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
🙂 Need a Knabstruper…
LikeLike
Handsom as ever and greets me always when I come for a visit…and oh so true a great companion for my grandsons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The best companion for my grandsons…friendly, fun loving, and always greets me when I visit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He loves all the extra attention when you come over 🙂 But Flicka usually takes over 😉
LikeLike
Hallmark Roll the Dice…what a perfect name for this handsome guy!!! I love it….I’ve never really had a big soft spot for Dalmatians, but let me tell you, this guy has definitely changed my mind—he looks like such a kind, fun dog!!!! 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, he’s very kind, and loves “his people” above anything else! But the breed does require a lot of training and maintenance, which is not always for everyone.
LikeLike
He is beautiful. I have neighbors with two Dalmatians
LikeLiked by 1 person
Admitting to having two of them, as well… 😉
LikeLike
He’s beautiful. And everyone needs two dogs…
LikeLike
Beautiful puppy dog. Does he know he has a horsey name, lol? 🙂
LikeLike