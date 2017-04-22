One Of Those Sick Days

Suddenly couch stuck.

Some cold, or respiratory thing, or some other unnecessary road-block to fun.

Not sure who ordered it. Sure wasn’t me! Because I’m stuck at home for a bit, today is another photo bomb.

She has both filled out with muscle just a little, and gained some more power on the trot diagonal. It doesn’t fizz out half way anymore.

After babying her for so long with just short periods of sitting trot, it’s time for her to accept working like that too.

Accept is the key word there… Her go-to move is to immediately resist as long as it doesn’t feel exactly right to her. If I ever needed a horse teaching a more following seat and hip joint, she’s it. So, hmmm, thank you?

Stay well, and have a fun weekend!