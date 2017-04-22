Suddenly couch stuck.
Some cold, or respiratory thing, or some other unnecessary road-block to fun.
Not sure who ordered it. Sure wasn’t me! Because I’m stuck at home for a bit, today is another photo bomb.
She has both filled out with muscle just a little, and gained some more power on the trot diagonal. It doesn’t fizz out half way anymore.
After babying her for so long with just short periods of sitting trot, it’s time for her to accept working like that too.
Accept is the key word there… Her go-to move is to immediately resist as long as it doesn’t feel exactly right to her. If I ever needed a horse teaching a more following seat and hip joint, she’s it. So, hmmm, thank you?
Stay well, and have a fun weekend!
6 thoughts on “One Of Those Sick Days”
I hear you on the following seat thing- Carmen is very sensitive to that too but you both look great. Feel better soon!
From what I can tell, at least Carmen has a “go” butt on though. Always good 🙂
If you’re showing Training 1, have you considered adding on a second class? Say, Intro 3 or even Training 2 if you feel you can get through it.
The several first shows with V. I always did two tests. She’d be tense and worried, and after a second few minutes in the warmup ring (tests were usually some 30 minutes apart.) she was more relaxed in the second test.
Just a thought if you haven’t considered it.
Sorry- I wasn’t clear- I am doing T1 and T2. I only had T1 memorized though. 🙂
I used to do two tests a day at the lower levels. If a test of choice is offered I would do the same test twice sometimes. More miles in the ring is something I found worthwhile. Now I just do the one but at a National show I have 3 days and 3 chances and that has been very valuable.
And the following seat is an ongoing quest. I found when I changed to a less dressage saddle ( no big thigh blocks and not a really deep seat) I could release more and go with the horse. But other people don’t like my saddle but it works for me especially with both hips replaced it is just easier in it for me to release and let go.
OK this is my final comment and then I’ll shut up! When I rode the schoolmaster mare and did the piaffe passage lesson on her (” piaffe passage and the pillow seat “)I was so impressed that all I had to do to bring her back to the passage was to slightly tighten my core muscles and then give the leg aid. I resolved to start using mush lighter aids with Biasini and more core ( stopping the movement with my seat). So if you can get that release now with V it will make is to much easier when you are working on the later movements. That’s enough from me!
