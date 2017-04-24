It didn’t go exactly as planned.
Thought she’d have a blast with this toddler tunnel.
Instead it became the weirdest walking exercise.
Even the dogs at the barn thought it was a strange and nothing to play with.
We have a show planned for next month so maybe we should buckle down and focus on that. Stop clowning around and wasting time 🙂 . This time, she’ll go First Level Test 2. Counter canter doesn’t sneak in until Test 3, so we should survive.
It’s not necessary for the handler to jump too. Who does that?!
Seriously, we’re going to practice All The Things for this show, focused. (But first I have to get rid of this flu that has kept me on the couch for 4 days now!) With no distractions, so she can come in with the right mindset, settle in to work quickly, and pull it all off as easily as an Intro Level test. (Right.)
No goofing off.
Just maybe some Horse-Jogging. Yes, it’s a thing!
9 thoughts on “Cross Training”
Your toddler tunnel is perfect for cats. They’ll do everything you want them to do with the tunnel. 🙂
Get rid of that flu!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, I couldn’t believe what a bust it was… Cats would have been up to par.
Day 4 sick. Ugh.
I like your new header!!
LikeLike
Thanks on the new header. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
The second photo is pretty funny . . . that is a highly dubious looking horse 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
She was like, – uh, duh, not exciting. And now you want me to touch it? But my feet are just sinking in to it!
LikeLike
Wellllllllll……even though she wasn’t supposed to be jumping it, or stepping over it like that either, I will say she can lift her legs HIGH!!!! Nice flexibility… 🙂 Hope your getting ready for the show with Valiosa will be wonderful…. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think she was appalled. Silly tunnel! 😉
Hoping the show can still happen, I’m wasting schooling rides here at home…
LikeLike
I think that your approach is brilliant- the work you ask at the show will seem so easy. She will be thinking: well at least there’s no silly tunnel thingy and she’s not leaping around like a fool. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just plain fun to try something different every once in awhile too. Really not all that sure it will pay off at the shows. She can be pretty unflappable. Unless she sees a baby. Then All Is Lost and she turns into screaming Dragon wannabe mama. It’s so great to have a mare! 😇😭
LikeLike