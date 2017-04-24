Cross Training

It didn’t go exactly as planned.

Thought she’d have a blast with this toddler tunnel.

Instead it became the weirdest walking exercise.

Even the dogs at the barn thought it was a strange and nothing to play with.

We have a show planned for next month so maybe we should buckle down and focus on that. Stop clowning around and wasting time 🙂 . This time, she’ll go First Level Test 2. Counter canter doesn’t sneak in until Test 3, so we should survive.

It’s not necessary for the handler to jump too. Who does that?!

Seriously, we’re going to practice All The Things for this show, focused. (But first I have to get rid of this flu that has kept me on the couch for 4 days now!) With no distractions, so she can come in with the right mindset, settle in to work quickly, and pull it all off as easily as an Intro Level test. (Right.)

No goofing off.

Just maybe some Horse-Jogging. Yes, it’s a thing!