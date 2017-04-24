play day with horse in arena
Ground work

Cross Training

It didn’t go exactly as planned.

Thought she’d have a blast with this toddler tunnel.

play day with horse in arena

Instead it became the weirdest walking exercise.

walking horse over obstacles

Even the dogs at the barn thought it was a strange and nothing to play with.

We have a show planned for next month so maybe we should buckle down and focus on that.  Stop clowning around and wasting time 🙂 .  This time, she’ll go First Level Test 2.  Counter canter doesn’t sneak in until Test 3, so we should survive.

horse jumping over tunnel obstacle

It’s not necessary for the handler to jump too.  Who does that?!

Seriously, we’re going to practice All The Things for this showfocused.  (But first I have to get rid of this flu that has kept me on the couch for 4 days now!) With no distractions, so she can come in with the right mindset, settle in to work quickly, and pull it all off as easily as an Intro Level test.  (Right.)

No goofing off.

Just maybe some Horse-Jogging.  Yes, it’s a thing!

running with horses

9 thoughts on “Cross Training

  3. Elizabeth (HorseLover4Ever) says:

    Wellllllllll……even though she wasn’t supposed to be jumping it, or stepping over it like that either, I will say she can lift her legs HIGH!!!! Nice flexibility… 🙂 Hope your getting ready for the show with Valiosa will be wonderful…. ❤

  4. I think that your approach is brilliant- the work you ask at the show will seem so easy. She will be thinking: well at least there’s no silly tunnel thingy and she’s not leaping around like a fool. 🙂

    • Just plain fun to try something different every once in awhile too. Really not all that sure it will pay off at the shows. She can be pretty unflappable. Unless she sees a baby. Then All Is Lost and she turns into screaming Dragon wannabe mama. It’s so great to have a mare! 😇😭

