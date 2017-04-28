When To Quit

The minute you consider yourself not good enough, too old, or without enough talent.

There’s no shame in that. Everything has to come to an end at one point. And that’s alright. Accept, and move on.

Maybe it’s the “move on” part people get stuck on? Ranting about it. Endlessly telling anyone who cares, or sadly just ended up within earshot, how they would be doing it if it wasn’t for A, B, or C.

Isn’t it exhausting to listen to?

Of all role models, I mostly admire the ones who’ve been able to stick to their passion for years and years. The ones who stuck it out, decided over and over that, nope, it’s not time to quit just yet.

It’s beautiful. To be able to continue on – that’s not for everyone. And a gift.

Who hasn’t had to end many things throughout the years? Often not by choice. And often because the body decided it was time.

Allow it to slip like a piece of cool silk, easy, without trying to grab on. A happier ending, especially for others around. While opening up so many other possibilities.

That was a lot of rambling. Not really the style of this site. Nothing to tie up the end of the post with either. Back to horses.

Late morning pictures.



Late, but too early to get up. No one came to say Hello. Is it still called Catching In Pasture, if you have to go all the way down there, making that “possible-cookie-crinkle” in the pocket just to get them to stand?



– No thanks, still sleeping.



Namaste.