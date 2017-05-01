Growing A Hard Hoof

Not happening overnight.

The record-setting wet winter and spring hasn’t exactly helped for “new bare hooves”. Moisture in the grass pastures – soft soles, crumbly walls and frogs where small chunks go missing.

But it is happening. Without boots. She’s at 3 1/2 months barefoot on the fronts, close to 6 on the hinds, in full work, but without GGT footing it wouldn’t have been this easy. Great hooves to start really help!

The grounds dry out to rock hard here, for months on end. If her hooves don’t change quickly enough, there is always the possibility of shoeing the fronts by mid July. Then try again when grounds are softer at the end of October.

To do some extra hoof strengthening (and of muscles and tendons too!) she had many weeks with walking about a quarter-mile on asphalt a few days/week as a cooldown. But it seemed to create more crumbling at the edge of the hoof wall, so I’ve cut down on that now.

Sticking to the short pond loop.

