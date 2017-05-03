What Makes Your Site Different?

Today – an open invitation for anyone to share just that!
A Horse For Elinor has been the same from the very start – I write, and take way too many pictures, of and about the horses I ride. Training, some competing, and like all other dressage riders strive to find that “just that right” connection with my horse.
Warning – this looks like a personal post coming up below.
Every blog is different – and this is where you come in at the end of the post!
Part of what makes this site have its own “feel” is that it’s written by an adult rider who wants to have lots of fun but still has several goals.
Tons of Horse Blogs out there. Lots of energetic young riders writing endless product plugs. Or how about the massive amounts of Scandinavian horse blogs where it’s all about matching the polo wraps and saddle pad?.. This site has mostly impolite posts about training on my own with a young horse.
Still, we’re moving forward, getting out to compete, and have a blast doing it. I have more physical ailments and side-kick diseases than I can keep track of at this point (Hey, who’s counting?!).
It’s inspirational to read about others who push through that, and have fun and do well anyway. Maybe you think so too?
It’s challenging sometimes, when you look just fine on the outside, healthy, and in shape. I show up, get the once-over glance; – “Oh, she’s one of those…” Truth is I have to sometimes literally scrape myself up and scoop me out the door. My body can be a super hero one day, and leave me half-broken and unable to do much the next.
I get a sense of constantly letting people around me down, because of making tons of energetic commitments while getting sick, or injured, so often.
It’s not the focus of this site at all, but some of the – “Hey let’s enjoy the heck out of this for as long as it lasts!”, probably comes through 🙂
So. Now it’s your turn!
Today’s blog post is an opportunity to say “Hello” to other readers.
Comment below with what makes your site “just a bit different.” Or Comment with just a link to your blog, as an opportunity to have more readers connect.
It’s just as easy as that! Or stick a link in there to one of your posts you especially liked creating!
Up to you!
23 thoughts on “What Makes Your Site Different?”
I love your blog for addressing the reality of still having dreams and aspirations while enduring the ailments of a older body with plenty of health problems. Some days we ride, some days we think about riding. We do the best that we can for that day. Thank-you for sharing your journey.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, so true!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Carol! Thrilled to have company in this, where other feel the same. It’s very appreciated. Carry on!
LikeLike
It is always a pleasure reading your blog- fun, real, and wonderful photos! I am developing my own blog with a goal similar to yours in that I want to share my experience training my own horse as an adult amateur, but I also wanted to solve a problem I know that I, myself, do not alone struggle: I wanted to share creative, fun, and challenging riding exercises with unique diagrams and descriptions that can help riders work on the same challenges I work on with my horse. And that is exactly what I am working to create. I am still very new to blogging and I would love feedback and suggestions- I’m here to learn and share what I learn! So, if interested, please come check out my blog at https://fromcantertopirouette.com/.
Thank you and keep blogging!
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is awesome! So glad to have you at this blog, and I feel relieved that it feels real – it’s what I’ve been after ever since the start.
I’ve already popped over to follow your blog – looking forward to reading about you and Aragorn!
LikeLike
I love your blog and the gray mare! You are always positive, no matter what is going on, and I feel like I can see your smile as I read your posts. You keep it real. I applaud you and thank you for it! I get tired of reading all the similar blogs with product plugs etc. An honest review is great, but a lot of it seems to be for marketing and followers, or boasting. To me, I think and hope my blog is different because I write about everything in life. The good, the bad, and the ugly. A large part of life is my horses. What they teach me. I try to see the positive in everything, shine light, and spread love. It is my hope that I can relate to others in some way through this blog. Put a smile on someone’s face. Brighten their day. Remind them that they are not alone. Maybe help somebody. Teach them something. To be honest, this blog has done all of these things for me! https://13ahamoments.com/
I too am new to blogging and would welcome any feedback and suggestions!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Such a ray of sunshine Avery! Love it!
You have a lot of honesty in your blog, and I really appreciate that. Keep writing!
Caught me, that you know I’m often smiling/smirking as I write these silly posts 😉 They really do crack me up sometimes.
And congratulations on finally pulling off a lesson! Don’t worry, feeling like a beginner is pretty normal when starting to take lessons, even after years of riding 🙂 Just keep going, it’s a great motivator, it will help you stay on track, help you with getting on even more often, and help with that extra push to learn something new and hard. Love it!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😍😍😍🙏🙌thank you so much!!! It is easy to tell you are smiling!
Thanks it was really fun and I am looking forward to taking more! I am hoping for all those things!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes just a few lessons can really make a difference in goal setting too. Doesn’t have to be super frequent, just something to stay on track. And it’s fun to look back at how difficult things seemed just 3 months earlier or so 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes!
LikeLike
I really enjoy your blog posts. I can identify with the trials and tribulations of having a young horse and being on your own a lot. I also love the times when you post about your shows and victories! There are a lot of horse blogs out there and most of them are not ones I care to follow faithfully. My blog is about horses: my own horse Biasini who once a month “speaks” and tells us that he is thinking, my training with Biasini and competition, and also other horse related posts about the history of horses, interviews with Olympic riders, Paralympic riders, and others. My site is: https://horseaddict.net/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yay, thank you for chiming in on this, and for so faithfully checking in on the blog!!
Thrilled to hear the show posts are of value. I am absolutely ridiculously excited every time I get to show (I think it’s such a treat to get someone else “waste their time” staring at our ride and give us a score, everything is all cleaned up, and I forget all about hours of sweat and dust. Such a kid again, minus the pigtails.).
We get to try it again soon – playing at the lower levels is usually pretty safe. If we ever get higher up, I’ll be a nerve wreck 😉
Your site is all horse, which I think is excellent, and it covers everything equine, making for a different experience every time. The change of pace is always refreshing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
First: I look forward to your show reports and having had a white horse myself in the past I know the work that goes into the show prep and the hours spent in the wash stall and all the blue and purple products used! Second: thank you for being a loyal follower of Horse Addict I very much appreciate it.
LikeLike
I do not have my own blog, but I absolutely love following all of the other horse people’s blogs out there…..and what I love about your blog, Elinor, is how down-to-earth all your writing is, how you always connect with your readers and how you also have your sense of humor which I love…not to mention all of the pictures which you always post that I just love and all your tips you share with us. I just love your blog and Valiosa as well!! ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Admitting to taking way too many pictures 😉 (Isn’t there something ELSE she could be doing? Really, pasture shot again?….)
So glad you like it and that you “get” my humor. My boys claim I don’t have one at all, or that no one will understand what I’m trying to say. (right. love them anyway.)
I have a feeling you’ll start your own horse blog one day – you’re not far off!
LikeLike
You inspire me. Not only to be a better rider, but a better human.
I write for me. Often sarcastic, occasionally offensive, none of it is meant to be taken too seriously.
https://avandarre.wordpress.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well what an awesome and surprising afternoon – all these wonderful comments on here! Humbly accepting the task of being inspiring, love it. (K, now I better not fall off or anything…)
I’ve been following your posts for long – excited you’re getting out to show, but I already told you that! I enjoy ANY sarcasm, and really, no humor is ever to dry for me 🙂 !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have enjoyed your blog for the honesty tempered with a sense of humour. I read it and think- she and I would likely get along.
I don’t know what’s unique about my blog- I started it as a way to track training my yearling. I then found myself writing funny stories about things happening on the farm. I try to keep it honest and share my ups and downs. I should probably put in more pictures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has popped up for me lately – imagine a gathering of some of the writers?! I think we would be absolutely over the top, laughing and sharing “war tales” for hours! Virtually impossible, of course, several of us aren’t even in the same country, but such a fun thought.
You forgot to mention your absolutely over the top unique Carmen! I’ve really enjoyed peeking in at the stories of her development. It really makes a difference to many riders I think, to read about horses in their early careers and all the obstacles their riders have to overcome to develop in the right direction. Really puts things in perspective.
Love having you along at this site Teresa!
LikeLike
I like the blogs that are about riders overcoming challenges and gradually moving forward with their own horses because I like being able to follow a story over time. The blogs with tons of product placements are boring to me. I do product reviews, but just of things I like. I’ve never even received a free sample as a blogger. I get nothing from doing it.
I think if you ask anyone, they’d say my blog is different because I have a mule. And I do. And she’s a unique creature in the blogging world (especially since we do dressage and eventing), but my posts are rarely about the fact that she’s a mule. It’s usually just about my experiences riding and trying to progress in a sport that isn’t designed for us, but moving forward anyway. http://www.diyhorseownership.com
LikeLiked by 1 person
That part about following a story over time, I really care about that too! It makes everything we do on our own so much worth it, just seeing how others struggle. AND get better!
Love to have you along Olivia. Definitely a unique blog with your pretty girl!
Really liked the last images from Camelot! I love that facility!
LikeLike
See my blog and appreciate my work
LikeLike
I love your blog because you manage to be both honest about the struggles of working with a young horse and upbeat about it. You clearly love your horse and the time you get to spend with her. (She is also gorgeous, which always helps!)
There are a lot of eventing blogs out there. However, I actually started my blog to track my progress with May and share what it is like to ride a yellow, corgi-horse in a field of bay thoroughbreds. This has gotten even more apparently after we moved to the thoroughbred capital of the world! I also enjoyed reading everyone else’s blogs so much, that I wanted to share my experiences with these bloggers that I was starting to feel connected to. When it comes down to it, my blog is like everything else with my horse. It seems fun and I May As Well try it.
Emily of May as Well Event
https://mayaswellevent.wordpress.com/
LikeLike