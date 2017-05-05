New pasture, with several new friends.
Gray mare’s been in the front pasture for over a week. More friends. She mixed right in and thinks living in a larger group is great.
A little less hilly than the other two pastures she was in for three months. This one is larger, and involves a bit of a hike to get around in. (Big enough to get lost and lonely if you ask her.)
About as lush as it gets in the California foothills. By the end of the month, most of the grass will burn off. If she wasn’t in full work, I’d be worried about way too much grass, but so far she’s staying in great shape.
Don’t want to jinx it, but a few days after she moved out with this group, we’ve only had forward, productive rides. Not sure how long it will last, but now, she’s going well, happy, putting in a real effort at every ride, feeling really great.
– Yes, yes, we go fast, all the time, try leg yield in canter yep yep, no-way-I’ve-never-been-lazy, she says, and works hard so it will be over with and she can go back out to her new exciting group.
OK, well, thanks! Let’s make it stick.
Going back out was never this exciting. You can hear screaming until the very end.
2 thoughts on “When your friends are really far away. And you can’t see them. And you just have to scream.”
That is soooo great that you’ve been having productive, great rides!!!! ❤ Thanks for sharing…she sure is loud!!! 😀 How pretty she looks in the pasture with all her friends. 🙂 And look at all that green, tasty grass..yum, yum!!! 😀 😀
Interesting that she is more forward with this turnout. When I was in FL there was a horse that was never turned out. His owner was concerned he would get injured. My coach and his assistant talked her into turning him out and started with a mild tranquillizer and small paddock. In three days he was in a regular turnout and was just fine. My coach usually rides him and said his mental attitude improved 100%. He had been very grumpy and rude and then with turnout became a willing worker and just like the gray mare, more forward on a light aid.
