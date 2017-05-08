Best Ride To Date

She continues to be more forward.

Posting about it last week did not jinx it . Gray mare carries on!

Really feels as if she thinks it’s fun to put in an effort too.

Some blurries from one of those happy rides.

Yes, it makes a difference when she seems to have a blast too.

Trying to figure out just the right way in the trot to alternate the tempo, to slow her, but stay engaged, with the seat only, and then release and come forward again with push from behind. Also from just the seat.

Figured out the only way it can be pulled of right now is riding with the mouth open like a fatty goldfish, concentrated but relaxed. Not an attractive look. But now you know the secret.

(And also the possible reason for why later pics might be all without the rider’s head in them.)

A little too much on my part in the canter lengthening.

Truly, she should go by just allowing more with the hips, this is almost jockey style. So, we catch air instead.

Way too speedy. Don’t do this. Never thought I’d be working on slowing down, but now we are.

So, she has finally been just a little more of all the stuff I knew she could be, and everything I doubted she would ever get to. How great that is! When it all comes together!

There was also that one hill canter, her first real trail canter, a few times out along a trail and up a hill. Thought she’d barely keep up. But she wanted to beat her friend – second time up she went all out with a huge engine. Sure, I let her win. Happy if she wants to breathe hard.