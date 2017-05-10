Cavaletti Post

One of those cross training days.

Honestly, dragging out the cavaletti poles for the first time since she moved to this farm. Making a commitment to do it again later this month, but then we’ll give it a rest for the summer.

She remembered just fine how to do it. Ridden too, no prob.

Trying to take two at a time, too much work 🙂



Why?

Because, can you honestly say for sure that every ride is building up the horse? Never tearing it down?

I know I can’t. We don’t do the wonder-connection-all-the-time-every-time-with-only-positive-physical-benefits. One day we’ll get there. You too I hope! Until then, she gets these strength building days occasionally.

