Cavaletti Post

Ground work

One of those cross training days.

Honestly, dragging out the cavaletti poles for the first time since she moved to this farm.  Making a commitment to do it again later this month, but then we’ll give it a rest for the summer.

trotting over ground poles

She remembered just fine how to do it.  Ridden too, no prob.

ground work with young horse to build strength

horse stepping too long over trot poles

Trying to take two at a time, too much work 🙂

trotting over cavaletti
Why?
Because, can you honestly say for sure that every ride is building up the horse? Never tearing it down?

I know I can’t. We don’t do the wonder-connection-all-the-time-every-time-with-only-positive-physical-benefits.  One day we’ll get there.  You too I hope!  Until then, she gets these strength building days occasionally.
distance for trot poles

Advertisements

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

11 thoughts on “Cavaletti Post

  6. How wonderful (not to mention cute!!!) Miss Valiosa looks!!!! ❤ ❤ Great to job to get out and do it!!!! It can be hard to get motivated sometimes….I know all about that!!!! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  8. Great to do caveletti work. This past weekend , since I as still not really feeling up to snuff I did the Tellington Fan ( 4 cavaletti in a fan shape with one end up on a stool or mounting block to raise one end and the other end on the ground.) I hand walked Biasini through them. Then I dropped the first and third pole to the ground and made the distances uneven. Well! He thought that was a puzzle which is the whole point. I spend so much time in the arena with good footing that giving him something to puzzle about where to put his feet and having to step up and over is a good change. Valiosa looks very good in the pics; nice knee and hock action and love the one where she is stretching down.

    Like

    Reply

Your turn! I'd love to hear what you think. Comment below!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s