One of those cross training days.
Honestly, dragging out the cavaletti poles for the first time since she moved to this farm. Making a commitment to do it again later this month, but then we’ll give it a rest for the summer.
She remembered just fine how to do it. Ridden too, no prob.
Trying to take two at a time, too much work 🙂
Why?
Because, can you honestly say for sure that every ride is building up the horse? Never tearing it down?
I know I can’t. We don’t do the wonder-connection-all-the-time-every-time-with-only-positive-physical-benefits. One day we’ll get there. You too I hope! Until then, she gets these strength building days occasionally.
11 thoughts on “Cavaletti Post”
Regular strengthening also contributes to longevity of usefulness–keeping a horse of any age in the best condition possible makes for a healthy happy horse when they get old….
My thoughts too! So, I try to vary the work as much as can, while still getting a “leg up” on dressage 🙂
I love love love cavelettis! Some days definitely feel like a step back, so I agree that some ground training thrown in is always a good idea.
I also like to be able to watch them from the ground sometimes – just to be able to see them move, how the body has changed etc. Good stuff!
How wonderful (not to mention cute!!!) Miss Valiosa looks!!!! ❤ ❤ Great to job to get out and do it!!!! It can be hard to get motivated sometimes….I know all about that!!!! 😀
Thank you Elizabeth. And those poles, ah, they’re heavy to lug around!!!
You are right- I need to do more of this!
Great to do caveletti work. This past weekend , since I as still not really feeling up to snuff I did the Tellington Fan ( 4 cavaletti in a fan shape with one end up on a stool or mounting block to raise one end and the other end on the ground.) I hand walked Biasini through them. Then I dropped the first and third pole to the ground and made the distances uneven. Well! He thought that was a puzzle which is the whole point. I spend so much time in the arena with good footing that giving him something to puzzle about where to put his feet and having to step up and over is a good change. Valiosa looks very good in the pics; nice knee and hock action and love the one where she is stretching down.
