If you are, wishing you a great time!
Valiosa will get in the showring this Sunday. Just as fun every time!
I think we’re ready. Probably not a good sign. You’re supposed to feel like things are kind of shaky, but then pull off a great test anyway. No?
We’ll have to see how it goes. It’ll be a blast either way!
Last weekend at Mar Val Stables, Lodi – Alexis and Cariñosa in the warm up ring for Prix St. George. ⇓
They did great!!
With Gray Mare, I’ll be playing it safe in the lower levels for a while 🙂
The canter, easy(-ish) at home, trickier on the showgrounds… Report on how it goes next week!
Before the show, we squeezed in a visit to veterinarian Dr. Linda in Clements.
A new mare at the barn needed some help, and in addition to injections I got to see body work, aqua acupuncture, and shock wave therapy. Valiosa went too!
Great to see awesome quality joint images right then and there, and watch the ultrasound and a shock wave therapy session. The aqua acupuncture effect, with muscle twitching was definitely interesting!
Valiosa, bored and much less impressed with it all.
9 thoughts on “Showing This Weekend?”
Good luck at the show! I love Dr. Linda… will be taking Jackson there next week.
She’s really great. Can’t seem to find anyone who doesn’t agree she can do magic. That’s pretty special.
Hope you’ll do OK with Jackson there too!
That’s so cool!!!! Best of luck at the show!!!!! 😀
Thank you much, we’ll need it!
Good Luck! Cannot wait to hear how it goes.
Fingers crossed!
Best of luck for the show. And there is nothing wrong with going to a show feeling that you are well prepared. so carry on!
So happy to go! Last show was in October, so it feels like a long time!
Just ride, it is all that counts. Don’t worry about being ready or not. Focus on the ride, forgetting about what you do well and the not so good.
One more time, just ride. 🙂
Deborah
PS – Will chat with you in late August.
