Showing This Weekend?

If you are, wishing you a great time!

Valiosa will get in the showring this Sunday. Just as fun every time!

I think we’re ready. Probably not a good sign. You’re supposed to feel like things are kind of shaky, but then pull off a great test anyway. No?

We’ll have to see how it goes. It’ll be a blast either way!

Last weekend at Mar Val Stables, Lodi – Alexis and Cariñosa in the warm up ring for Prix St. George. ⇓

They did great!!

With Gray Mare, I’ll be playing it safe in the lower levels for a while 🙂

The canter, easy(-ish) at home, trickier on the showgrounds… Report on how it goes next week!

Before the show, we squeezed in a visit to veterinarian Dr. Linda in Clements.

A new mare at the barn needed some help, and in addition to injections I got to see body work, aqua acupuncture, and shock wave therapy. Valiosa went too!

Great to see awesome quality joint images right then and there, and watch the ultrasound and a shock wave therapy session. The aqua acupuncture effect, with muscle twitching was definitely interesting!

Valiosa, bored and much less impressed with it all.