Great Show

Sunday’s show went great!

Tell you more about it, with pictures soon. Thanks to my husband there’s some wonderful photos again this time! Thank you!

Another schooling show, at a facility she’s been to many times now… Planning on a rated show again in June at a new place. That will be interesting 🙂

There’s something about training at home, and then riding in the show ring… So here goes:

– A lot of positioning work went out the window, or at least it felt like it. The seat a bit perched, too long leg, (because road rash from new boots…) and the hands didn’t consistently come as far forward as they should.

Details, but you know it makes a huge difference of just puttering around, and truly showing!

The lesson learned from this time – you can’t just focus on wanting to make the test look flowy, smooth, and easy. There has to really be some engagement to it too! This horse will never win a judge over just by presence, so I have to work extra hard on trying to make it precise, but actually something to look at in the ring.

It can happen at home, the next step is to figure out how to turn it on at shows. Without bolting!

The Short Story:

We took a nap in the free walk, and she didn’t show enough in the canter lengthenings. Next show, I’ll need to correct with the leg immediately – forget if it gets ugly for a second, we’ve got places to go! Don’t know about you, but I’ve just toted the whip around in the showring. Never dared to use it. Seriously. Come on.

Coming up next: Pictures. Because she truly was really great in this test!