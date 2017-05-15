Sunday’s show went great!
Tell you more about it, with pictures soon. Thanks to my husband there’s some wonderful photos again this time! Thank you!
Another schooling show, at a facility she’s been to many times now… Planning on a rated show again in June at a new place. That will be interesting 🙂
There’s something about training at home, and then riding in the show ring… So here goes:
– A lot of positioning work went out the window, or at least it felt like it. The seat a bit perched, too long leg, (because road rash from new boots…) and the hands didn’t consistently come as far forward as they should.
Details, but you know it makes a huge difference of just puttering around, and truly showing!
The lesson learned from this time – you can’t just focus on wanting to make the test look flowy, smooth, and easy. There has to really be some engagement to it too! This horse will never win a judge over just by presence, so I have to work extra hard on trying to make it precise, but actually something to look at in the ring.
It can happen at home, the next step is to figure out how to turn it on at shows. Without bolting!
The Short Story:
We took a nap in the free walk, and she didn’t show enough in the canter lengthenings. Next show, I’ll need to correct with the leg immediately – forget if it gets ugly for a second, we’ve got places to go! Don’t know about you, but I’ve just toted the whip around in the showring. Never dared to use it. Seriously. Come on.
Coming up next: Pictures. Because she truly was really great in this test!
12 thoughts on “Great Show”
YaY! Sounds like it was a good experience. You are right about the transfer from schooling at home to the show ring. I don’t think that ever changes. Looking forward to the show report.
It was a really good experience. All these schooling shows have paid off. She hasn’t shown since Oct. and I haven’t schooled off property, yet this time she was the most focused to date. Yay! Still, feels like cheating since she’s been to this place so many times. Next show will be a whole different ballgame 😉
It’s all experience under the belt, right? Training is one thing and learning to show is a whole other kettle of fish: how much warm up, when to push, when to back off etc.
Feeling meek because I didn’t push at all in this test. Not even with the leg. Just sat there and wanted things to look smooth and easy. Hehe. That’ll never really work on this horse 😉
Pics coming right up.
That sounds like you had a great experience and learnt heaps which is always important!
I have totally fallen into that trap at times, playing it a bit safe
Promised myself not to play it safe next time out!!
❤ love that gray mare butt!
It’s apple shaped!!! (Shame on her, all that grass, but I say it’s ALL muscle)
Sounds like it was an amazing time!!! Can’t wait for the other pictures… 🙂 :)I think it’s just the greatest that you learn from your mistakes, Elinor, and never blame Valiosa!!!!!! ❤ ❤ Valiosa has a wonderful rider and owner, and is very lucky!!!!
I feel lucky to have her. Didn’t really know what to expect, since she was so young, and unhandled, when I got her. She’s turning out very sweet.
Gosh I relate so hard. Jumping at home versus jumping at shows is SOO different. Like, a whole different animal. Cant wait to see the pics!
Yes!! And the way it’s been lately, for several rides, she’s been different every time we get out, a whole new horse every ride. Making me a better rider, but very humbling 😉
