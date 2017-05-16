Mother’s Day Show Report

Beautiful day, wonderful horse!

This was her second time out at First Level, and she pulled it together really nice.

Solid and focused in the ring, prompt and attentive transitions. Very happy with her!

I think it’s ridiculously fun to show. Nerve-racking, but just so awesome to be there. Picture day as promised – starting right before the bell, suspiciously happy rider.

Well, maybe that streak of 8’s on the halts is over, since she went rouge with her left hind, in both! 🙂

Only one test this time, again. Definitely moving up to two of them next time – it’s the only chance to fix any mistakes in the same show!

Leg yield.

Zero spooking at the judges booth.

Overall, thrilled with how she felt and behaved, it felt like a super test. The judge felt she needed to be more forward and supple for an even higher score. Agreed! Total score at First Level Test 2, 63.13.