Mother’s Day Show Report

Beautiful day, wonderful horse!

This was her second time out at First Level, and she pulled it together really nice.

Solid and focused in the ring, prompt and attentive transitions.  Very happy with her!

I think it’s ridiculously fun to show.  Nerve-racking, but just so awesome to be there. Picture day as promised – starting right before the bell, suspiciously happy rider.

First Level Dressage Schooling show

Well, maybe that streak of 8’s on the halts is over, since she went rouge with her left hind, in both! 🙂

dressage salute with right hand

dressage salute with left hand

Only one test this time, again.  Definitely moving up to two of them next time – it’s the only chance to fix any mistakes in the same show!

trot lengthening on the diagonal

leg yield left

Leg yield.

spooking at the judges booth

Zero spooking at the judges booth.

stretchy circle dressage

Overall, thrilled with how she felt and behaved, it felt like a super test.  The judge felt she needed to be more forward and supple for an even higher score.  Agreed!  Total score at First Level Test 2, 63.13.

  1. Awesome! and how lucky that you enjoy showing. I loved getting the feedback from the judge but never enjoyed the whole show experience. Too much stress, too much hurry up and wait, too much outside our comfort zone. I do love clinics and lessons, though.

