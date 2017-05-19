Come Along, Trail Clip!

Quick clip from the pond loop.
But first, just another shot from the show. Uphill in the warmup on Sunday – go Gray Mare!
In case you’re stuck and not riding today – a quick clip, one-handed with the mobile, from the cool down loop. Probably the last overcast and cool day until end of October.
Nothing exciting happens here. Which is just the point.
Have a beautiful day!
<3<3<3 you too!
What nice pictures with a gorgeous Gray Mare and a lovely lady in them!!!! ❤ ❤
