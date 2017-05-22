I will stay with Miss Gray Mare at this wonderful farm.
No question about it – she is very happy to be there.
Early morning, sleeping rock formation.
The only problem – whenever you go someplace new, it always means leaving friends…
Still, how can I ever take her away from living like this?..
Woke up Galana. These horses have some serious sleeping-in schedules.
Galana, her dead whale friend, and my feral looking thing in the top corner.
It’s going to be very interesting to see where I can take her in her training this year!
6 thoughts on “On The News Front – Staying”
❤ gotta do what is best for them! Glad she is in such a wonderful place! Old friends are not going anywhere. You may not see them as often, but the true friends are not going anywhere! You will no doubt make great new friends. I bet you already have!
Yes, all true. And I’m having a LOT of fun with my trainer out at this place, so it’s been good for us both!
Still. I hate to have to leave good friends, and wish there was a way we could make a 36 hour day… 🙂
Oh, yes! Let me know if you figure that 36 hr day out!
It’s a beautiful spot- I totally get why you want to stay!
Only negative side to it all is that Valiosa has become quite infatuated with living with her herd. Nothing bad, and in a way it has increased her energy in the arena, since she’s more “up” or at least alert, wanting to go back out to them. Still, right now it’s pretty silly how she won’t even eat grain in the barn after her workout just so she can go back out there quicker. Sigh. Or maybe I feed too boring stuff to her, no sugah!
I’m glad you are staying too — you’re closer to me and I so want to visit this barn and meet your lovely mare.
