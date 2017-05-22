I will stay with Miss Gray Mare at this wonderful farm.

No question about it – she is very happy to be there.

Early morning, sleeping rock formation.

The only problem – whenever you go someplace new, it always means leaving friends…

Still, how can I ever take her away from living like this?..

Woke up Galana. These horses have some serious sleeping-in schedules.

Galana, her dead whale friend, and my feral looking thing in the top corner.

It’s going to be very interesting to see where I can take her in her training this year!