Arena Back Drops

Horses, Every Day

Staying at the “new” farm means not being able to see good friends at the “old.”

So many good days together out there, and I’ll miss Nancy, my friend and partner in crime, a lot.  Have a feeling we still have some adventures together, just need to come up with a plan 🙂

Today, honoring the wonderful, enigmatic backdrop of the covered arena at Twisted Oak.  It is absolutely magical – the colors and vegetation forever changing with the seasons.  A treat and an honor to ride there.

I know the beauty can’t come through in the pictures enough (it wasn’t the focus at all when they were taken.) but it can look like a piece of art sometimes when you’re there.  The twisty trees, the droopy tiny branches, the shadows, the moss, and the different leaves throughout the year…

So here goes, pictures from several different months!  Ignore the riding, just look at how the colors change throughout the year!

September heat.

"Elinor Yee"

 

Late fall.

"Dressage On A Dime"

 

December.

young horse trot

loose rein walk

 

January.

Andalusian cross mare

 

Late winter.

starting to leg yield at quarter line

 

Cantering on loose rein

 

Spring time March.

posting trot

easter egg color breeches

"Elinor Yee"

"Elinor Yee"

 

June.

warm up canter before jumping

horse cantering with high neck

 

July.

canter with grey mare

 

The never-ending summer.   August.  So hot you can taste it.

riding a horse in a mist of dust

cantering with seatbones out of the saddle

 

Early fall in September.

inspiration for riding dressage when things are not going well

 

December again.

leg yield from centerline

creating a longer neck

