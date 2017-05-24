Arena Back Drops

Staying at the “new” farm means not being able to see good friends at the “old.”

So many good days together out there, and I’ll miss Nancy, my friend and partner in crime, a lot. Have a feeling we still have some adventures together, just need to come up with a plan 🙂

Today, honoring the wonderful, enigmatic backdrop of the covered arena at Twisted Oak. It is absolutely magical – the colors and vegetation forever changing with the seasons. A treat and an honor to ride there. I know the beauty can’t come through in the pictures enough (it wasn’t the focus at all when they were taken.) but it can look like a piece of art sometimes when you’re there. The twisty trees, the droopy tiny branches, the shadows, the moss, and the different leaves throughout the year…

So here goes, pictures from several different months! Ignore the riding, just look at how the colors change throughout the year!

September heat.

Late fall.

December.

January.

Late winter.

Spring time March.

June.

July.

The never-ending summer. August. So hot you can taste it.

Early fall in September.

December again.