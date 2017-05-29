1K Followers, A Special Day!!

Hard to believe we’ve come this far!

The blog’s got over 1000 followers. With e-mail and Facebook followers on top of that. How amazing and fun!

Thrilled to have you along while I goof off with my horse! Small horse blogs usually don’t get much attention – this is very encouraging and heartwarming!

Most amazingly, some of you have stayed on from the beginning, which makes it really special. Thank you for checking in!

Today, opening up for a Questions & Answers Opportunity!

Surely at least two of you must have a question at this point!??

This is your chance – ask away below, then we’ll have a separate post to follow-up with answers!

Celebrating with some shots from over 3 years of writing and loving on the horses.

La Prima

Happy Memorial Day!