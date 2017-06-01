Still Not Well

Ground work

A bit longer break than hoped for.

Who ever wishes for a long break, or a break at all, anyway ?

Tomorrow, day 14 of no riding, not counting that 1 st day with a half ride when she first started coughing.

horse peeking out from behind tree

Valiosa

Everything else with her is just right; perky, no nasal discharge at all now, and of course still no fever, or she would have had a complete workup by now.  (Some serious weight gain though…)  She’s had a few light workouts from the ground and she doesn’t cough at all at the walk or trot.

I think we’re at the end of it.  Maybe there’s a fox tail embedded and inflamed somewhere…  She just doesn’t seem sick at all.  Dental is scheduled mid week next week, so the vet can take a good look in there then, and a blood panel if things stay the same.

horse next to shady trees

Galana

A few fun days, just because it’s nice to hang out together,  with long lining, both indoors and out.

long lining horse outdoors

Of course she’s been a superstar.  Fumbling back there with equipment is just fine with her.

Answers to questions coming up next time! 🙂

Published

7 thoughts on “Still Not Well

    1. Yeah, I don’t know if she’s got one in there, but sometimes she does that move that dogs with a foxtail up their nose sometimes do… And then, next second, she looks all normal. Ghhhaaaa!

    1. Wow, a place with no fox tails!!! Heaven. They are evil. Dangerous. Sneaky…
      Google some of the damage they do to animals. In dogs ears, noses, between toes…. in horses eyes and mouths…!
      Seriously do NOT like this specimen of weed 🤢😨

  4. Hope it’s not a foxtail. We normally inspect the hay for foxtail and do a broad inspection of the grazing pasture.

    It is curious what’s causing the cough. At a hunter/jumper shows, it’s enough to get one banned. That’s how much they have tightened biosecurity.

