Still Not Well

A bit longer break than hoped for.

Who ever wishes for a long break, or a break at all, anyway ?

Tomorrow, day 14 of no riding, not counting that 1 st day with a half ride when she first started coughing.

Valiosa

Everything else with her is just right; perky, no nasal discharge at all now, and of course still no fever, or she would have had a complete workup by now. (Some serious weight gain though…) She’s had a few light workouts from the ground and she doesn’t cough at all at the walk or trot.

I think we’re at the end of it. Maybe there’s a fox tail embedded and inflamed somewhere… She just doesn’t seem sick at all. Dental is scheduled mid week next week, so the vet can take a good look in there then, and a blood panel if things stay the same.

Galana

A few fun days, just because it’s nice to hang out together, with long lining, both indoors and out.

Of course she’s been a superstar. Fumbling back there with equipment is just fine with her.

Answers to questions coming up next time! 🙂