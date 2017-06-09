Summer

Horses, Every Day

No matter where you are, summer has started.  Right!??

Awesome.  Fun.  Exhausting! 🙂

We’re having a blast!

Except breaking in new boots.  It’s been worse than I ever imagined…

half andalusian dressage mare

The old, comfy boots.

Happening this weekend:  The AA Dressage Clinic, North, Sac Horse Expo, and some other fun.

Check back in on Saturday afternoon for an update on some current training issues.  Well.  They’re ongoing…  And so many, it was hard to pick just a couple…  It will be a little party of uglyish pics!  But definitely not a whiny-party!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

4 thoughts on “Summer

  2. Ah yes, it is definitely summer by me!!! It was 96 degrees yesterday… HOT!!!!! I hope your training session with Valiosa will go wonderful, and that you’re able to iron out all the kinks… ❤ ❤

