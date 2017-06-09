No matter where you are, summer has started. Right!??
Awesome. Fun. Exhausting! 🙂
We’re having a blast!
Except breaking in new boots. It’s been worse than I ever imagined…
The old, comfy boots.
Happening this weekend: The AA Dressage Clinic, North, Sac Horse Expo, and some other fun.
Check back in on Saturday afternoon for an update on some current training issues. Well. They’re ongoing… And so many, it was hard to pick just a couple… It will be a little party of uglyish pics! But definitely not a whiny-party!
4 thoughts on “Summer”
Unless you live in Australia- then you are moving into winter. 😉
Our weather is finally getting to be half-decent – here’s hoping that it stays that way!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought about this. I’d absolutely LOVE to do down under during their winter time. How cool that would be!
I’ve never been….
Hoping for summer for you!
LikeLike
Ah yes, it is definitely summer by me!!! It was 96 degrees yesterday… HOT!!!!! I hope your training session with Valiosa will go wonderful, and that you’re able to iron out all the kinks… ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
It takes me a couple of weeks to get used to the heat. This is a weird year…. hasn’t happened yet!!!!
LikeLike