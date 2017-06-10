Current Riding Struggles. Plenty To Go Around

Hey! We’ve got some ongoing issues.
Maybe you do too?
Today, posting some of the stuff we’re struggling with right now.
Because dressage is a strange, luscious, struggle for perfection, which most of us will never fully master. Viewed the right way, it’s demanding, fun, and forever challenging. An enigma. Viewed the wrong way – it’s stuffy, incomprehensible, and impossible.
Pick your way!
First off, there’s the leg yield off the long side to X. (Here from K.) To pull it off, there has to be just about two steps of counter flex right after the corner.
Great start. But then there’s the dreaded “petering out”, as we go toward X…
Another struggle is the smooth transition from leg yield right to X – to leg yield left back to the long side. She gets over ambitious, a bit rambling, and then, after laboring too much, you guessed it – irritated…
Focus issues – retaining composure and concentration when herding-dogs start, um, herding. I’m not serious enough for it. Extra credit for just having fun though. You are having fun, right?
Upper body position – still that dreaded little collapsing of the inner ribcage on the circle in canter. We all have our riding position struggles. I’ve got some big ones, and this tinier vice is not going to go away until I actually focus on it. Got some other, larger, stuff to obsess over…
The serious Let’s-Get-Ugly-Right-At-C-By-The-Judges-Box-Mare issue. Full disclosure: this is ongoing, at any time in the arena, but mostly on the short side , where you really want to have a smooth, “Hey this is easy, look at how this just flows effortlessly!” sort of look.
She’ll push back, shorten, resist the aids, and life in general. I try to ignore, push the hands forward, creating space and not restricting her, but we keep riding in a “hiccup” mode like this.
And then it’s over…
I’m hoping the dental earlier this week will help just a bit with this. She had her teeth done not even 6 months ago but the vet already pointed out a few sharp edges.
We’re good to go now, and hopefully comfortable for another 9 months. To be honest, I don’t think it will make much of a difference in her contact, but there’s always hope. Things can always evolve and get better.
On to the next struggle – sticking point for many at the lower levels: The perfect stretchy trot.
Nothing else to say. Other than this movement can be lovely, and sometimes she can get it just right! ⇓
Next up; random twisting and wringing. At any time! Yeah. Exhaustive and humbling, this is still happening. No comment.
When she’s good, she’s just so much fun!..
Feel free to vent about your biggest current riding issue!
11 thoughts on “Current Riding Struggles. Plenty To Go Around”
Oh man you are so reminding me of my dressage days! I 100% empathize with your struggles! Before Rio got attacked by a spider, I was getting frustrated on the regular with his tendency to drop behind the bit even when I’m not touching his face. He does it when he gets tired, but it’s so frustrating because I looks like I’m too heavy handed and he’s evading me, when that’s really not the case at all 😣
I’m with you here. So frustrating when we know just HOW it should be, but can’t get there. Sigh…
Wow how beautiful. Not really a rider (in my younger days I did go to ranches to ride) but love the beauty involved. Recent grandson’s birthday was at a horse ranch and the kids loved it…
MANY ways to love the horses, or the beauty of them. Doesn’t have to be a rider 😉
So glad you’re enjoying this!
I have all of those same issues. And I have all the solutions to them too. They just don’t seem to work with my horse😂. Oh wait, there’s a rider involved in this mess too??
Humbling. Embarrassing. Exhausting.
But in the end, we just never give up. I can’t believe how difficult it all is!!
I got some good, relatable laughs out of your post 🙂
My added struggle is when my mare ceases to pay attention completely, often after a great moment for both of us, and nearly falls on her face. I know we can never event – self preservation clearly an issue…
Your comment made me smile. Yeah, not sure any of them are all that great at self preservation… although they think they are 😉
I most definitely don’t have an eventer either 🤡
Yes to all… oh the joys of a young mare… I can add random spook and refusing to relax the back in canter to the list. We have our first test coming up in a few weeks so more strange issues to report soon. Loving every minute of it though! Keep going, you guys are looking great! 🍀
Ah, the random spook… we’ve all been there right?… I’m getting spoiled with this mare, since there’s not much spooking going on. But yep, relaxing the back is a challenge too.
Good luck in the test!!!!🙌
I don’t speak Dressage (was Hunter-Jumper now Trail Rider), but there is an allure to it, because of the grace and harmony it presents when it all runs smoothly. Takes ALOT patience. The two of you together look beautiful!
I am an animal communicator, and sometimes message come to me without asking. Here are the two message I got while reading this post. When she was ‘rambling, irritated’, etc. She didn’t understand what you were asking of her. The communication is not always clear to her. 2nd message: ‘Random twisting and wringing’……something with the bit is not agreeing with her. Hope that helps.
Off topic but……..I am wondering who is the kind soul that takes all these pictures for you and is so available that you can continue to post so many of them. 🙂
I am working with my 7 yr. old Arab mare, to be a Trail Horse, who is barn sour, and has seperation anxiety. She is very sassy, defiant, and continually stretches the boundaries. There is no question she was put into the wrong hands before me, and she got away with EVERYTHING, probably because they were afraid of her. A beginner with a young horse, I have no doubt. Bad combination. So, I am working the kinks out of her, and it is a HUGE challenge! More than I bargained for. But I keep going! Parelli trainer coming out tomorrow. :-).
In Trail Riding language…..she just needs the patience, boundaries, and lots and lots of miles on her. 🙂
Best of luck to you and your girl! 🙂
