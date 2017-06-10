Current Riding Struggles. Plenty To Go Around

Every Day Training

Hey!  We’ve got some ongoing issues.

Maybe you do too?

Today, posting some of the stuff we’re struggling with right now.

Because dressage is a strange, luscious, struggle for perfection, which most of us will never fully master.  Viewed the right way, it’s demanding, fun, and forever challenging.  An enigma.  Viewed the wrong way – it’s stuffy, incomprehensible, and impossible.

Pick your way!

First off, there’s the leg yield off the long side to X.  (Here from K.)  To pull it off, there has to be just about two steps of counter flex right after the corner.

setting up for leg yield off the long side

Great start.  But then there’s the dreaded “petering out”, as we go toward X…

leg yield to centerline

Another struggle is the smooth transition from leg yield right to X – to leg yield left back to the long side.  She gets over ambitious, a bit rambling, and then, after laboring too much, you guessed it – irritated…

too much angle in the leg yield

Focus issues – retaining composure and concentration when herding-dogs start, um, herding.  I’m not serious enough for it.  Extra credit for just having fun though.  You are having fun, right?

riding dressage with border collie in the arena
Upper body position  –  still that dreaded little collapsing of the inner ribcage on the circle in canter. We all have our riding position struggles. I’ve got some big ones, and this tinier vice is not going to go away until I actually focus on it. Got some other, larger, stuff to obsess over…
rider collapsing inside ribs on circle

The serious Let’s-Get-Ugly-Right-At-C-By-The-Judges-Box-Mare issue.  Full disclosure:  this is ongoing, at any time in the arena, but mostly on the short side , where you really want to have a smooth, “Hey this is easy, look at how this just flows effortlessly!” sort of look.

She’ll push back, shorten, resist the aids, and life in general.  I try to ignore, push the hands forward, creating space and not restricting her, but we keep riding in a “hiccup” mode like this.

horse pushing back

And then it’s over…

pushing the hands forward in trot

I’m hoping the dental earlier this week will help just a bit with this.  She had her teeth done  not even 6 months ago but the vet already pointed out a few sharp edges.

We’re good to go now, and hopefully comfortable for another 9 months.  To be honest, I don’t think it will make much of a difference in her contact, but there’s always hope.  Things can always evolve and get better.

On to the next struggle – sticking point for many at the lower levels:  The perfect stretchy trot.

on the forehand in stretchy trot
Death by stretchy circle.

Nothing else to say.  Other than this movement can be lovely, and sometimes she can get it just right! ⇓

stretching down and out in trot

Next up; random twisting and wringing.  At any time!  Yeah.  Exhaustive and humbling, this is still happening.  No comment.

horse twisting the neck

When she’s good, she’s just so much fun!..

riding happy in dressage

Feel free to vent about your biggest current riding issue!

Published by aHorseForElinor

Dedicated rider with a Dream; To compete in dressage. Or to saddle up successfully each time. Or to just stay on. This is "Dressage On A Dime" - Come read about it all at: https://ahorseforelinor.com/

Published

11 thoughts on “Current Riding Struggles. Plenty To Go Around

  1. Oh man you are so reminding me of my dressage days! I 100% empathize with your struggles! Before Rio got attacked by a spider, I was getting frustrated on the regular with his tendency to drop behind the bit even when I’m not touching his face. He does it when he gets tired, but it’s so frustrating because I looks like I’m too heavy handed and he’s evading me, when that’s really not the case at all 😣

  2. Wow how beautiful. Not really a rider (in my younger days I did go to ranches to ride) but love the beauty involved. Recent grandson’s birthday was at a horse ranch and the kids loved it…

  4. I got some good, relatable laughs out of your post 🙂
    My added struggle is when my mare ceases to pay attention completely, often after a great moment for both of us, and nearly falls on her face. I know we can never event – self preservation clearly an issue…

  5. Yes to all… oh the joys of a young mare… I can add random spook and refusing to relax the back in canter to the list. We have our first test coming up in a few weeks so more strange issues to report soon. Loving every minute of it though! Keep going, you guys are looking great! 🍀

    1. Ah, the random spook… we’ve all been there right?… I’m getting spoiled with this mare, since there’s not much spooking going on. But yep, relaxing the back is a challenge too.
      Good luck in the test!!!!🙌

  6. I don’t speak Dressage (was Hunter-Jumper now Trail Rider), but there is an allure to it, because of the grace and harmony it presents when it all runs smoothly. Takes ALOT patience. The two of you together look beautiful!

    I am an animal communicator, and sometimes message come to me without asking. Here are the two message I got while reading this post. When she was ‘rambling, irritated’, etc. She didn’t understand what you were asking of her. The communication is not always clear to her. 2nd message: ‘Random twisting and wringing’……something with the bit is not agreeing with her. Hope that helps.

    Off topic but……..I am wondering who is the kind soul that takes all these pictures for you and is so available that you can continue to post so many of them. 🙂

    I am working with my 7 yr. old Arab mare, to be a Trail Horse, who is barn sour, and has seperation anxiety. She is very sassy, defiant, and continually stretches the boundaries. There is no question she was put into the wrong hands before me, and she got away with EVERYTHING, probably because they were afraid of her. A beginner with a young horse, I have no doubt. Bad combination. So, I am working the kinks out of her, and it is a HUGE challenge! More than I bargained for. But I keep going! Parelli trainer coming out tomorrow. :-).
    In Trail Riding language…..she just needs the patience, boundaries, and lots and lots of miles on her. 🙂

    Best of luck to you and your girl! 🙂

