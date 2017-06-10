Current Riding Struggles. Plenty To Go Around

Hey! We’ve got some ongoing issues.

Maybe you do too?

Today, posting some of the stuff we’re struggling with right now.

Because dressage is a strange, luscious, struggle for perfection, which most of us will never fully master. Viewed the right way, it’s demanding, fun, and forever challenging. An enigma. Viewed the wrong way – it’s stuffy, incomprehensible, and impossible.

Pick your way!

First off, there’s the leg yield off the long side to X. (Here from K.) To pull it off, there has to be just about two steps of counter flex right after the corner.

Great start. But then there’s the dreaded “petering out”, as we go toward X…

Another struggle is the smooth transition from leg yield right to X – to leg yield left back to the long side. She gets over ambitious, a bit rambling, and then, after laboring too much, you guessed it – irritated…

Focus issues – retaining composure and concentration when herding-dogs start, um, herding. I’m not serious enough for it. Extra credit for just having fun though. You are having fun, right?



Upper body position – still that dreaded little collapsing of the inner ribcage on the circle in canter. We all have our riding position struggles. I’ve got some big ones, and this tinier vice is not going to go away until I actually focus on it. Got some other, larger, stuff to obsess over…



The serious Let’s-Get-Ugly-Right-At-C-By-The-Judges-Box-Mare issue. Full disclosure: this is ongoing, at any time in the arena, but mostly on the short side , where you really want to have a smooth, “Hey this is easy, look at how this just flows effortlessly!” sort of look.

She’ll push back, shorten, resist the aids, and life in general. I try to ignore, push the hands forward, creating space and not restricting her, but we keep riding in a “hiccup” mode like this.

And then it’s over…

I’m hoping the dental earlier this week will help just a bit with this. She had her teeth done not even 6 months ago but the vet already pointed out a few sharp edges.

We’re good to go now, and hopefully comfortable for another 9 months. To be honest, I don’t think it will make much of a difference in her contact, but there’s always hope. Things can always evolve and get better.

On to the next struggle – sticking point for many at the lower levels: The perfect stretchy trot.

Nothing else to say. Other than this movement can be lovely, and sometimes she can get it just right! ⇓

Next up; random twisting and wringing. At any time! Yeah. Exhaustive and humbling, this is still happening. No comment.

When she’s good, she’s just so much fun!..

Feel free to vent about your biggest current riding issue!