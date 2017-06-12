Not really…
How many of you doesn’t have a friend, or yourselves, that would have second thoughts about riding in a clinic format for a new clinician?
I always thought there’d be mostly good stuff with it – just come in to the experience thick-skinned, be ready to face up to some heavy picking apart, and sift through all the new information with a sober attitude. Without being an ego baby about it.
Now I’m not so sure.
Auditing last weekend’s clinic was great. But wow, I don’t think any one didn’t slink out with their tail between their legs. Riders, not the horses.
I have complete confidence in my instructor. Mixing things up with a completely new system right now would be confusing. Not sure how to process all new instructions at the lightning-speed most clinicians expect.
Then I’d fret about it too much, as I really want to please, do the right thing, or at least show an attempt at trying to do the right, new, thing. Following this?…
So, no; this summer, with my wonderful, wicked-strange, gritty ball of a mare, clinicing is not on top of the list 🙂
If plans work out, we’ll still show up at a show next month. Happy, confident, and ready to ride well.
7 thoughts on “The Clinic Format – Is It For Everyone?”
I haven’t done many clinics, but I have always wanted to. Your post has me second guessing though! Must really depend on the clinician.
I am so happy for you that the clinic went well!!!!! I have done about 3 clinics so far in my riding adventure, and I would like to do more. I love how you’re not only getting taught by the person at the clinic, but also learning from everyone else who is riding with you (if it’s a group clinic.) 🙂 🙂 You and Valiosa….ahhhh, I just can’t get over how you two look just perfect together, Valiosa with her beautiful grey coat and cuteness, and you with your huge smile and perfect position…. ❤
I think it depends on the clinician
I’ve ridden in many clinics and they have all been positive experiences. I also have a very thick skin. I have, however, only ridden in clinics where the clinician is one that my trainer recommends. I think that is key — there is consistency in philosophy and approach but the vocabulary and exercises vary. I find that I benefit from being able to tackle an issue from a different angle, with a focus that doesn’t contradict my trainer… if that makes sense. I love clinics — shows, not so much.
I found out that I love/hate hard clinicians. I’ve learned the most under them, but can be highly stressful. I took 4 lessons with this one clinician who could make me jump out of my boots every time she barked an order. I’m a Marine. I’m used to that kind of thing… But this lady put drill instructors to shame! LOL!
Best 4 lessons of my life though! I learned more in those 4 lessons then I had in weekly lessons for a year.
Every other clinic I’ve been too (15+) have been very positive, happy, fairly easy going experiences. Just occasionally there’s one that will rock your world, so it’s always wise to research first. 😉
Ironically, it was being demo rider for USDF L program that had me in tears afterward. That was tough…
I’ve never understood the mystique that surrounds harsh, hyper-critical instructors in any discipline. High standards and rigor are great, but making students fearful only creates an additional barrier to learning. In my never-said-I-was-humble opinion, that is 🙂
I’m very careful about who I clinic with. I have done many over the years and have a thick skin but I need to take a lesson that fits in with my training program- not go against it.
