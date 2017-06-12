The Clinic Format – Is It For Everyone?

Not really…

How many of you doesn’t have a friend, or yourselves, that would have second thoughts about riding in a clinic format for a new clinician?

I always thought there’d be mostly good stuff with it – just come in to the experience thick-skinned, be ready to face up to some heavy picking apart, and sift through all the new information with a sober attitude. Without being an ego baby about it.

Now I’m not so sure.

Auditing last weekend’s clinic was great. But wow, I don’t think any one didn’t slink out with their tail between their legs. Riders, not the horses.

I have complete confidence in my instructor. Mixing things up with a completely new system right now would be confusing. Not sure how to process all new instructions at the lightning-speed most clinicians expect.

Then I’d fret about it too much, as I really want to please, do the right thing, or at least show an attempt at trying to do the right, new, thing. Following this?…

So, no; this summer, with my wonderful, wicked-strange, gritty ball of a mare, clinicing is not on top of the list 🙂

If plans work out, we’ll still show up at a show next month. Happy, confident, and ready to ride well.