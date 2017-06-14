Horse Expo Last Weekend – Did You Go?

I did, but most Sacramentan’s didn’t.

Unusually cool and non-Juneish, Sunday had a small crowd.

cal expo

Locals here only come out to events when it’s hot enough to melt into the asphalt, soles of shoes feeling like chewing gum.  With added heat stroke risk, and hot enough to where your head sort of boils for at least 5 full minutes before the AC kicks in enough when getting back in the car.

Or something like that.

I did get to meet Karen of Bakersfield Dressage.  She’s an avid writer about Izzy and Speedy, and her dressage training with them.  Take a peek!

arabian gelding
Karen & Speedy – Super cute both of them!

It’s always so fun to meet another writer in person!  She was there with her trainer of Symphony Dressage, riding in the Dressage Demo.

horse with his fan club
Speedy, getting his fan club thing on!

Local?  Come and meet up!  I’ll be at Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center on Saturday.

big ass fans
The RMEC ceiling fans. Big A**. Not messing around. Only appreciated by those of us who actually take time to look at these sort of things…

In the meantime, back home at the farm:  Getting our cute dog spook on. ⇓

horse spooking on dog

And some more Death By Stretchy CircleHorse Addict has promised me one day it’ll be over, so we’re hanging in there 🙂

getting the stretchy circle right

Next time, a chat about Barn Hacks/Ideas.  Hint, this is where you come in again!

2 thoughts on “Horse Expo Last Weekend – Did You Go?

  1. I didn’t go (I live in the north-east area of the United States) but I have been to horse expos by me before, and I love it there!!!! Great job to get out and go!!!!!! ❤ ❤ Hope it was a wonderful time!!!

