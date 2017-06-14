Horse Expo Last Weekend – Did You Go?

I did, but most Sacramentan’s didn’t.

Unusually cool and non-Juneish, Sunday had a small crowd.

Locals here only come out to events when it’s hot enough to melt into the asphalt, soles of shoes feeling like chewing gum. With added heat stroke risk, and hot enough to where your head sort of boils for at least 5 full minutes before the AC kicks in enough when getting back in the car.

Or something like that.

I did get to meet Karen of Bakersfield Dressage. She’s an avid writer about Izzy and Speedy, and her dressage training with them. Take a peek!

It’s always so fun to meet another writer in person! She was there with her trainer of Symphony Dressage, riding in the Dressage Demo.

Local? Come and meet up! I’ll be at Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center on Saturday.

In the meantime, back home at the farm: Getting our cute dog spook on. ⇓

And some more Death By Stretchy Circle. Horse Addict has promised me one day it’ll be over, so we’re hanging in there 🙂

Next time, a chat about Barn Hacks/Ideas. Hint, this is where you come in again!